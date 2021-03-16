Buffs sent home with 34-0 loss

After a blowout of Alleghany in their first game at home during the week before last, the Floyd County High School Varsity Buffaloes football squad faced Glenvar on the road Saturday for an afternoon game in spring-like temperatures with sun and some clouds but found themselves blown away by the Highlanders 34-0.

The loss was the third defeat on a field with artificial turf, but the other two games were close with the Buffaloes losing a lead during the closing seconds in both.

Glenvar came into the match with two losses and no wins but took the lead early on and added three more scores before halftime. Two of those touchdowns came in passes to Glenvar’s 6-foot-5 tight end Jeb Secrist.

A fumble by the Buffs during a kickoff reception gave the Highlanders the ball on the 5-yard line and a second touchdown run by Kyle Hanks was also his second TD.

Another apparent touchdown run by the Highlanders was called back because of a penalty.

Buffaloes Quarterback Avery Chaffin tossed a long pass to Jaden Brewer near the goal line as time ran out in the first half. Brewer had three receptions for 91 yards. Mason Keith led rushing for the Buffaloes with 13 carries for 30 yards