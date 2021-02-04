Shadows to Sunshine: Mule sanctuary raising funds through quilt raffle

A Willis nonprofit dedicated to saving mules from slaughter is hosting a handmade quilt raffle to raise funds for the sanctuary’s operational expenses, which include hay, grain and senior feed. Eternal Sunshine Mule Sanctuary was founded on Feb. 5, 2019 by Paula Althouse, and she and her partner, Scott Renninger, are the sole caretakers of the mules.

The core mission of ESMS is to “help mules, who were let down and discarded by humans, and (to give them) a sanctuary where each mule would experience love, care and compassion for the rest of their lives.”

Althouse said she adopted the sanctuary’s namesake, a mule named Sunshine, in 2013 after she was found at a “kill pen in deplorable condition.”

“I was blessed to have Sunshine with me for two years,” Althouse said. “I had a connection with Sunshine that I can't really put into words. All I can say is that she filled every inch of my heart and after her passing I grieved for a long time and could not imagine my life without mules in it.”

Althouse noted that Sunshine can also be credited for turning Althouse into “a crazy mule lady” after only having horses throughout her childhood. While the sanctuary’s primary focus is to save mules from slaughter, there are “a few horses” on the property that were also saved from slaughter.