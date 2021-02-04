Shadows to Sunshine: Mule sanctuary raising funds through quilt raffle

A Willis nonprofit dedicated to saving mules from slaughter is hosting a handmade quilt raffle to raise funds for the sanctuary’s operational expenses, which include hay, grain and senior feed. Eternal Sunshine Mule Sanctuary was founded on Feb. 5, 2019 by Paula Althouse, and she and her partner, Scott Renninger, are the sole caretakers of the mules.
The core mission of ESMS is to “help mules, who were let down and discarded by humans, and (to give them) a sanctuary where each mule would experience love, care and compassion for the rest of their lives.”
Althouse said she adopted the sanctuary’s namesake, a mule named Sunshine, in 2013 after she was found at a “kill pen in deplorable condition.”
“I was blessed to have Sunshine with me for two years,” Althouse said. “I had a connection with Sunshine that I can't really put into words. All I can say is that she filled every inch of my heart and after her passing I grieved for a long time and could not imagine my life without mules in it.”
Althouse noted that Sunshine can also be credited for turning Althouse into “a crazy mule lady” after only having horses throughout her childhood. While the sanctuary’s primary focus is to save mules from slaughter, there are “a few horses” on the property that were also saved from slaughter.
On average, according to Althouse, the sanctuary costs $20,000 per year to operate, and Althouse said that number often keeps her up at night, wondering if they’re going to survive the year.
The queen-sized quilt being raffled off to benefit the sanctuary was made by the late Lurlene Hall, who made the top, and Peggy Agee, who is currently putting the backing on the quilt top. Althouse said that 300 tickets were available for purchase, and as of Feb. 1, the group had sold half.
“We are trying to get the remaining 150 tickets sold before the drawing date which is Feb. 14,” she said, adding that “proceeds from the ticket sales will go directly to the cost of hay and grain for the mules.”
Tickets are $5 or five tickets can be purchased for $20.
Community members interested in making a donation or purchasing raffle tickets can contact Althouse at eternalsunshinemulesanctuary@gmail.com, visit the website at www.eternalsunshinemulesanctuary.com for online donations and/or join the Facebook group by searching “Eternal Sunshine Mule Sanctuary.” Check donations can be sent to 1614 Childress Rd, Willis, Va., 24380.
Additional information about ESMS can be found by calling (540) 695-0189.