The Floyd Press to reopen in April

The Floyd Press office will reopen April 2 at 204 B, Highway 221 North, in the building that formerly housed Mary’s Little Dress Shop. Community and news coverage will not be affected by this temporary closure.

During this time, payments and subscription changes will not be able to be made in person or through the office drop box. Payments and subscriptions can be managed online at www.swvatoday.com. Payments may also be mailed to The Floyd Press, P.O. Box 155, Floyd, Va., 24091. News submission and tips can be emailed to awhitt@floydpress.com.

The publication’s move was first announced Jan. 21 following Berkshire Hathaway’s decision to sell the building that houses the Lee Enterprises newspaper. Lee Enterprises bought The Floyd Press in 2020.

With questions about the Press’ operation during its transition period, call customer service or circulation at (540) 750-7026 or the news desk at (540) 750-7025.