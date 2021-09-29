Lady Buffs remain undefeated, 11-0

Floyd County High School’s varsity Lady Buffaloes volleyball team now has an 11-0 unbeaten record that includes a 5-0 sweep of the Dog Pound Invitational tournament this past weekend.

The wins continue the squad’s unbeaten streak with a 3-0 sweep of the Christiansburg Blue Demons last week in the FCHS Alan Cantrell gym.

In the tournament opener, the ladies swept Bassett 25-10 and 26-24, with Kenzee Chaffin compiling 18 assists, four kills and two blocks while Jaycee Chaffin had nine kills ad 15 digs. Jordan Ingram and Madi Ramey added 12 digs.

In a close set won by William Byrd 25-23, the Lady Buffs came back 25-17 abd 15-7 to take the game with Jaycee Chaffin had 15 digs, 11 kills and two aces while Katie Wirt had 11 digs.

Magna Vista came next and fell 25-18 and 25-21 to the Lady Buffaloes with Kenzee Chaffin ‘s four aces and 16 assists.

The ladies downed Roanoke Catholic 25-11 and 25-8, led by Jordan Ingram’s with 4 four digs and four kills.

In the tournament final, Floyd County took down Magna Vista again in straight sets, 25-17 and 25-14. Jaycee Chaffin led with nine digs, Jordan Ingram and Madi Ramey had eight each and Kenzee Chafin and Katie Wirt each added six.