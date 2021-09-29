Lady Buffs remain undefeated, 11-0

Floyd County High School’s varsity Lady Buffaloes volleyball team now has an 11-0 unbeaten record that includes a 5-0 sweep of the Dog Pound Invitational tournament this past weekend.
The wins continue the squad’s unbeaten streak with a 3-0 sweep of the Christiansburg Blue Demons last week in the FCHS Alan Cantrell gym.
In the tournament opener, the ladies swept Bassett 25-10 and 26-24, with Kenzee Chaffin compiling 18 assists, four kills and two blocks while Jaycee Chaffin had nine kills ad 15 digs. Jordan Ingram and Madi Ramey added 12 digs.
In a close set won by William Byrd 25-23, the Lady Buffs came back 25-17 abd 15-7 to take the game with Jaycee Chaffin had 15 digs, 11 kills and two aces while Katie Wirt had 11 digs.
Magna Vista came next and fell 25-18 and 25-21 to the Lady Buffaloes with Kenzee Chaffin ‘s four aces and 16 assists.
The ladies downed Roanoke Catholic 25-11 and 25-8, led by Jordan Ingram’s with 4 four digs and four kills.
In the tournament final, Floyd County took down Magna Vista again in straight sets, 25-17 and 25-14. Jaycee Chaffin led with nine digs, Jordan Ingram and Madi Ramey had eight each and Kenzee Chafin and Katie Wirt each added six.
“The Lady Buffs had a stellar showing,” said Coach Carrie Chaffin.
The JV ladies finished second in the tournament with big wins over Basset, Magna Vista and Roanoke Catholic before losing in the final to William Byrd.
In the home game against Christiansburg last week, Kenzie Chaffin had 19 assists, nine digs and foul aces led the charge, along with seven kills, four blocks and nine digs from Olivia Hylton and 15 digs and two aces by Madi Ramey as the Lady Buffs swept the three sets 25-14, 25-23 and 25-13.
This week, the Lady Buffs plays at home against James River on Tuesday and Alleghany on Thursday.
In Football, after a bye week, the varsity Buffaloes travel to Hillsville this Friday to play Carroll County and Glenvar next week.