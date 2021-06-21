Art Center to host first reception since 2020

The Floyd Center for the Arts is set to host its first opening reception in more than 15 months June 26 with three new exhibitions: “The Gift of Art: 26 Years an Art Center,” “Confessions” by Maggie Schallmo and “The Floyd County High School Art Show.”
The newly opened Appalachian Center for Photography will be open for the event, the Center noted in a release. The ACP, which is located adjacent to the Floyd Center for the Arts in Floyd will showcase photography exhibitions from both internationally and regionally known photographers.
The Center includes a photographic gallery, camera gallery, walk-in sized camera obscura, and library and media room.
“We are so excited to once again invite the public into the Center to gather in celebration of art,” said Becky Lattuca, Floyd Center for the Arts executive director. “We were pleased to at least provide virtual art experiences for everyone to enjoy from home when we could not safely gather, but there is no real substitute for the shared experience of standing in an exhibit space filled with amazing artwork and surrounded by a roomful of the artists who made it and the art-lovers who support their work.”
“The Gift of Art: 26 Years an Art Center,” in the Hayloft Gallery, displays the work of artists, makers and teachers who have supported the Floyd Center for the Arts during the past 26 years and made us who we are.
The work of 39 artists is featured in the exhibition.
“The Gallery Committee was really pleased by the quality and volume of work we received for the 26th Anniversary Exhibition open call," said Kate Skelly, Floyd Center for the Arts’ director of programming. "There’s a great mix of artists in this show including artists that have been with the Center since it started, and artists that began their relationship with us recently. We weren’t able to gather as a community for the Center’s 25th Anniversary last year due to the pandemic, so this Anniversary Exhibition opening reception is especially meaningful.”
A “People’s Choice” award of $50 will be awarded. The public is invited to vote for their favorite piece. The winner will be announced after the end of the exhibit on Aug. 7.
“Confessions” by Maggie Schallmo, in the Falcon Gallery is, according to the artist, “…a collection of art in a variety of media that when in the same room tell an incredible story.”
“The Floyd County High School Art Show,” in the Breezeway Gallery, features 2- and 3D work by students of Floyd County High School Art teachers Kimberly Ingram and Aven Tanner.
For part of this exhibit the students were asked to produce artwork related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The project was very successful in pulling out a variety of student emotions,” Ingram said. “Many enjoyed their time at home and being able to spend more time with their families. A few students expressed more emotional thoughts of body image, cancelled events, COVID issues, hardworking nurses and worldly issues.”
All three galleries and the Appalachian Center for Photography will be open to the public for the opening reception from 5-7 p.m. June 26. Refreshments will be served and a cash bar will be available. Admission is free.
The Floyd Center for the Arts’ mission is to facilitate and showcase artistic endeavors and creativity; to provide education in the arts throughout our rural community and region. The Center is located at 220 Parkway Lane S. in Floyd. The Center is open 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Learn more at floydartcenter.org.