Art Center to host first reception since 2020

The work of 39 artists is featured in the exhibition.

“The Gallery Committee was really pleased by the quality and volume of work we received for the 26th Anniversary Exhibition open call," said Kate Skelly, Floyd Center for the Arts’ director of programming. "There’s a great mix of artists in this show including artists that have been with the Center since it started, and artists that began their relationship with us recently. We weren’t able to gather as a community for the Center’s 25th Anniversary last year due to the pandemic, so this Anniversary Exhibition opening reception is especially meaningful.”

A “People’s Choice” award of $50 will be awarded. The public is invited to vote for their favorite piece. The winner will be announced after the end of the exhibit on Aug. 7.

“Confessions” by Maggie Schallmo, in the Falcon Gallery is, according to the artist, “…a collection of art in a variety of media that when in the same room tell an incredible story.”

“The Floyd County High School Art Show,” in the Breezeway Gallery, features 2- and 3D work by students of Floyd County High School Art teachers Kimberly Ingram and Aven Tanner.

For part of this exhibit the students were asked to produce artwork related to the COVID-19 pandemic.