Dodd Creek Trail growth discussed during workday

About 25 volunteers raised their hedge shears and clippers as they posed for a group photo before beginning work on the Dodd Creek Trail at the County’s Floyd Recreation Park. The workday was hosted on Sunday by the Partnership for Floyd, the citizens group that designed and built the 1.25-mile trail that loops around the park.
Jane Cundiff, a PFF founding member, gave some background information before giving instructions on trimming around benches and tree identification signs along the trail. She explained that Floyd County Administrator Linda Millsaps applied for and recently received a county grant for the development of outdoor spaces in the amount of $8,000 to $10,000. It was a matching grant, which the Partnership agreed to match financially or through hours of work.
“Be thinking about how we might use the trail to make it more of an educational space,” Cundiff told the group of about volunteers.
Partnership member Barbara Pleasant added that a county-planned Outdoor Learning Center at the Recreation Park will dovetail with the trail, which is designed to be used by all ages.
“Dog walkers use it, a lot of cross country trail hikers, individuals and the Track Team uses it,” she said about the trail.
“I was volunteering at Angels a few weeks ago, and a couple came in — looked like a father and daughter — and they were talking about how great Floyd was,” said Jean Woods. “They had just done the Dodd Creek Trail and they said it was fabulous.” Volunteer Randall Wells reported that he brings all his visiting guests to the trail and that he and his young grandson come regularly.
There was still some pink phlox blooming down by the creek. Retired biology teacher and naturalist Fred First was on hand to point out interesting plants, fungi, berries, vines and trees, sometimes identifying them through smell.
“Smell and memory and place are all so connected,” he said. “If you engage your sense of smell, you’re going to remember plants much better than if you just look at them.”
The Partnership, a nonprofit that’s been active since 2004, has hosted wellness fairs, Earth Day celebrations and raised funds and spearheaded the creation of the Warren Lineberry Park. It is currently working with the county to create another nature trail, The Pioneer Trail, at the back of the Floyd Commerce Park.
“Volunteers have been clearing the way, building bridges and planting native trees. Scout Troop 19 just planted 15 native fruit trees to attract birds to the sanctuary area,” notes the PFF webpage.
Learn more at www.partnershipforfloyd.wordpress.com.
“It takes a lot of work and effort to build a trail but if you don’t maintain it, you will lose it. If you don’t mow in June or July, you can’t walk in here,” Cundiff said. The workday ended with some well-earned refreshments under the Center’s pavilion.