Dodd Creek Trail growth discussed during workday

About 25 volunteers raised their hedge shears and clippers as they posed for a group photo before beginning work on the Dodd Creek Trail at the County’s Floyd Recreation Park. The workday was hosted on Sunday by the Partnership for Floyd, the citizens group that designed and built the 1.25-mile trail that loops around the park.

Jane Cundiff, a PFF founding member, gave some background information before giving instructions on trimming around benches and tree identification signs along the trail. She explained that Floyd County Administrator Linda Millsaps applied for and recently received a county grant for the development of outdoor spaces in the amount of $8,000 to $10,000. It was a matching grant, which the Partnership agreed to match financially or through hours of work.

“Be thinking about how we might use the trail to make it more of an educational space,” Cundiff told the group of about volunteers.

Partnership member Barbara Pleasant added that a county-planned Outdoor Learning Center at the Recreation Park will dovetail with the trail, which is designed to be used by all ages.

“Dog walkers use it, a lot of cross country trail hikers, individuals and the Track Team uses it,” she said about the trail.