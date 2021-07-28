Drug Court grads show ‘commitment to recovery’

FLOYD — Two members of Floyd County’s busy, and difficult, Drug Court graduated this week, on July 27, completing a long and challenging trip through rehab and rebuilding.
“When you’re 32 and sitting in jail and have a 10-year-old at home alone, you finally realize that it is time to make the changes you need,” said one, a woman who admitted struggling to deal with the requirements of the court.
The other, a man who had to fight to regain custody of a child, talked about standing before former Floyd Judge Marcus Long, who asked: “What am I going to do with you?”
He admitted thinking he could work the court to fit his needs but found that recovery and redemption was a long and hard road.
It took the New Life Addiction Recovery program to “make me realize I had hit rock bottom” and drove him to rebuild his life, reconnecting to his family, his job and the things that mattered.
He hopes to continue to work as a mentor to those still in the program.
“If you need help, call me,” he told others at the graduation ceremony. “We will work together.”
Retired Pulaski County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Skip Schwab spoke to the event and remembered the “work it took to get drug court started in this county. We were worried that we didn’t have the money but Judge Marc Long said ‘we don’t need the money. We can use community service’ and it happened because we had people who believed in what the court could do to help.
“Working in the court,” he said, “is satisfying and a refreshing part of the job.”
“Those who complete the program reconnect with their families, their jobs, their friends and their lives,” he told the graduates and their families. “It gives you self-worth and a good feeling.”
“It’s not going to be easy,” he added. “Remember those who have helped. If you need help again call.”
Schwab said he found it somewhat disconcerting to read about how “marijuana is legal now in Virginia,” but he suggested they might want to avoid the drug.
“It would probably behoove you to stay away from it,” he said.
Getting clean, he said, means staying clean.
Judge Mike Fleenor, who took over the Drug Court for this circuit after Judge Long’s retirement, said the court is hard but fulfilling.
The graduates agreed.
“I can now honestly say that I love who I am,” one said.
Names of the graduates or participants are not used to protect their progress on the road to recovery.