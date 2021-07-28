Drug Court grads show ‘commitment to recovery’

FLOYD — Two members of Floyd County’s busy, and difficult, Drug Court graduated this week, on July 27, completing a long and challenging trip through rehab and rebuilding.

“When you’re 32 and sitting in jail and have a 10-year-old at home alone, you finally realize that it is time to make the changes you need,” said one, a woman who admitted struggling to deal with the requirements of the court.

The other, a man who had to fight to regain custody of a child, talked about standing before former Floyd Judge Marcus Long, who asked: “What am I going to do with you?”

He admitted thinking he could work the court to fit his needs but found that recovery and redemption was a long and hard road.

It took the New Life Addiction Recovery program to “make me realize I had hit rock bottom” and drove him to rebuild his life, reconnecting to his family, his job and the things that mattered.

He hopes to continue to work as a mentor to those still in the program.

“If you need help, call me,” he told others at the graduation ceremony. “We will work together.”