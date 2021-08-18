Harmful algae in Montgomery pond

BLACKSBURG — State and regional public health agencies are urging community members to steer clear of some recreational water activities at Pandapas Pond until at least next month, as a potentially toxic blue-green algae has formed a “harmful algal bloom” that can cause rashes and other illnesses.

The New River Health District and Virginia Department of Health announced Aug. 17 visitors should stay out of the water and keep pets out, too, to avoid exposure to the illness-inducing toxins produced by the cyanobacteria that gives the algae its color.

Due to relatively low body weight, children and pets are at greater risk of severe illness if they ingest the water. Pets also can fall ill if they get wet and then lick their fur.

Activities that result in accidental ingestion, such as swimming, pose the greatest health due to the potential for this alga to produce toxins. Some activities such as kayaking, canoeing, and fishing may continue with proper caution to avoid water contact, NRHD stated.