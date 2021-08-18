Harmful algae in Montgomery pond

BLACKSBURG — State and regional public health agencies are urging community members to steer clear of some recreational water activities at Pandapas Pond until at least next month, as a potentially toxic blue-green algae has formed a “harmful algal bloom” that can cause rashes and other illnesses.
The New River Health District and Virginia Department of Health announced Aug. 17 visitors should stay out of the water and keep pets out, too, to avoid exposure to the illness-inducing toxins produced by the cyanobacteria that gives the algae its color.
Due to relatively low body weight, children and pets are at greater risk of severe illness if they ingest the water. Pets also can fall ill if they get wet and then lick their fur.
Activities that result in accidental ingestion, such as swimming, pose the greatest health due to the potential for this alga to produce toxins. Some activities such as kayaking, canoeing, and fishing may continue with proper caution to avoid water contact, NRHD stated.
“The Department of Environmental Quality will conduct follow-up sampling in September to check on the status of the bloom,” said Gary Coggins, environmental health manager senior of NRHD. “We also are working with the U.S. Forest Service to coordinate announcements, post signs, and to inform visitors of the bloom so they may take care to avoid contact with the water.”
HABs occur when warm water and nutrients combine to create favorable growing conditions for algae. They can become so dense that they turn the water green or bluish-green and form scummy clumps or glops on the water surface which look like paint.
If contact with bloom water cannot be avoided, the VDH stated, individuals should quickly wash skin or fur with plenty of clean, fresh water. Seek medical care and inform the provider of exposure if symptoms develop.
To report algal blooms, submit the Online HAB Report Form at www.vdh.virginia.gov/waterborne-hazards-control. If you suspect that you have experienced an algae-related health effect, report your illness to the Harmful Algal Bloom Hotline at (888) 238-6154.
For more information or to see where other algae advisories have been issued visit http://www.SwimHealthyVa.comwww.SwimHealthyVa.com.