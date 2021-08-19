Judge rules evidence admissible

FLOYD — In a full denial of defense motions citing the Constitution, court cases, Supreme Courts of Virginia and the United States, Circuit Judge Mike Fleenor refused to exclude evidence found in a backpack that resulted in arrest and charges against a music fan allegedly selling drugs at the 2018 FloydFest.
Dennis Glenn Royer II, who had given consent to police to search his vehicle that was parked in Floyd County, argued this month through his attorney, Jonathan Rogers of Floyd, that the search was illegal because no search warrant was issued. He also questioned the right of a Patrick County Sheriff’s Deputy to search his car when it was parked in a lot in Floyd County and said he felt a search of his backpack found in the car’s trailer was not legal.
Most of the FloydFest events are staged on a farm in Patrick County just off the Blue Ridge Parkway but some acres, including parking lots, are in Floyd County.
“In this case, the defendant granted consent to search the vehicle and trailer,” Judge Fleenor wrote in his opinion denying the motions by Rogers and issued after the hearing. “The defendant’s written consent did not limit the search in any way.”
In the motions filed earlier this month, Rogers cited court cases he felt required more consent, more details in a search warrant, and other needs. Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Ryan Hupp counted those arguments with other court citations that he said came later and overruled the earlier decisions.
“Law enforcements were searching for illegal contraband as they had just purchased illegal mushrooms from the defendant earlier that afternoon,” Fleenor wrote in his opinion. “Once inside the trailer they discovered in plain view a backpack, which could have reasonably contained the object of their search.”
The judge continued: “Consequently, the search of the backpack did not exceed the defendants written consent. The motion to suppress is overruled.”
Rogers filed an objection and exception to the Court’s decision, which Fleenor noted as his directed Hupp to draft an order reflecting the Court’s opinion.
Fleenor’s order noted that while a search warrant is needed in most cases, Virginia provides an exception of vehicle search that does not make a warrant necessary if the owner of the vehicle consents to the search. Royer had signed a form saying he had received his Miranda warnings about self-incrimination and consented to a search of his vehicle.
“Here the defendant mistakenly argues that the Commonwealth failed to establish exigent circumstances under the automobile exception,” the judge said in his opinion. “In effect, the defendant has attempted to choose the Commonwealth’s exception and then argue against it.”
Judge Fleenor said the motion by Rogers did not cite cases that allowed the court to void the exception, but the order listed ones that he said did allow a search of the backpack, even if a trailer attached to the vehicle.