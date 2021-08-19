Judge rules evidence admissible

“Law enforcements were searching for illegal contraband as they had just purchased illegal mushrooms from the defendant earlier that afternoon,” Fleenor wrote in his opinion. “Once inside the trailer they discovered in plain view a backpack, which could have reasonably contained the object of their search.”

The judge continued: “Consequently, the search of the backpack did not exceed the defendants written consent. The motion to suppress is overruled.”

Rogers filed an objection and exception to the Court’s decision, which Fleenor noted as his directed Hupp to draft an order reflecting the Court’s opinion.

Fleenor’s order noted that while a search warrant is needed in most cases, Virginia provides an exception of vehicle search that does not make a warrant necessary if the owner of the vehicle consents to the search. Royer had signed a form saying he had received his Miranda warnings about self-incrimination and consented to a search of his vehicle.

“Here the defendant mistakenly argues that the Commonwealth failed to establish exigent circumstances under the automobile exception,” the judge said in his opinion. “In effect, the defendant has attempted to choose the Commonwealth’s exception and then argue against it.”