Floyd businesses weather a year of COVID-19

While the year of 2020 was ushered in with jokes about having perfect vision and returning to West Egg, no one seemed to expect the repetition of a different historical event: the Spanish Flu Epidemic of 1918. Sunday, March 7, marked the year anniversary of COVID-19 being diagnosed in Virginia, and Floyd businesses have not been immune to the pandemic’s impact.

Local lodging facilities, including the Pine Tavern and Hotel Floyd, saw restrictions a year ago that limited the number of guests per facility and implemented more deep-cleaning between guests that wasn’t required before.

Owners and operators of the Pine Tavern, David and Robin Owen, credit Floyd’s location for their business being very fortunate during the early days of the pandemic.

“After everyone figured out that we were going to be in this thing for quite some time, we became quite busy after about 45-60 days,” said David. “We attribute it to this place being a good ‘getaway’.”

The Pine Tavern’s cleaning regiment “includes everything down to the lamp switch,” he said, which is something the Tavern will continue even after the pandemic. It had already offered contactless-check in, David said, which has come in handy.