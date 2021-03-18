Floyd businesses weather a year of COVID-19

While the year of 2020 was ushered in with jokes about having perfect vision and returning to West Egg, no one seemed to expect the repetition of a different historical event: the Spanish Flu Epidemic of 1918. Sunday, March 7, marked the year anniversary of COVID-19 being diagnosed in Virginia, and Floyd businesses have not been immune to the pandemic’s impact.
Local lodging facilities, including the Pine Tavern and Hotel Floyd, saw restrictions a year ago that limited the number of guests per facility and implemented more deep-cleaning between guests that wasn’t required before.
Owners and operators of the Pine Tavern, David and Robin Owen, credit Floyd’s location for their business being very fortunate during the early days of the pandemic.
“After everyone figured out that we were going to be in this thing for quite some time, we became quite busy after about 45-60 days,” said David. “We attribute it to this place being a good ‘getaway’.”
The Pine Tavern’s cleaning regiment “includes everything down to the lamp switch,” he said, which is something the Tavern will continue even after the pandemic. It had already offered contactless-check in, David said, which has come in handy.
Kamala Bauers and Jack Wall, co-owners of Hotel Floyd, said early-March that contactless-check in is something that is currently being deployed at the hotel in town. In lieu of the hotel’s traditional breakfast cafe, it has been offering individually wrapped breakfast foods to patrons since last year.
Bauers and Wall said that the past year for Hotel Floyd wouldn’t have been possible if not for the “amazing staff and their dedication to providing a quality guest experience, and the assistance of the local government and First Bank & Trust in navigating the assistance that was made available to the Hotel Floyd.”
A handful of Floyd businesses have thrived during the pandemic, including Sustain Floyd’s Community Farmers Market. As this was a nationwide spike in supporting local growers, not just in Floyd, the Small Business Association reports that the wave of support was inspired by the desire of community members to make their home towns more self-sustainable.
The Farmers Market is set to open for the season on May 1.
Gallery owners and directors say that developing an online presence is one of the biggest challenges they’ve faced during the past year, but many add that they’re likely to continue those aspects in the future.
The Floyd Arts Center Executive Director Becky Lattuca said that the facility will “continuously increase our virtual presence even if the pandemic subsides,” noting that virtual tours and gallery talks have been popular website additions since the pandemic-related shutdowns. Lattuca said that the Center will continue offering open-air events, programs and concerts as well.
Jenny Traynham and Karen Sewell of A New Leaf Gallery, located in The Station, voiced the same determination to continue building an online audience, including promoting its website and posting often on its social media.
Traynham and Sewell said, “We will remember this past year as an incredible challenge and with deep gratitude to the gallery artists who pitched in to meet the challenges we faced.”
The Maggie Gallery, just off Oxford Street, launched its website during the pandemic, and implemented containment practices during lessons by hosting fewer students.
“As a fairly new business, we have approached each new year by discussing the ‘what-ifs’ and how best to be prepared to handle them,” said Lenny Campbell, one of the gallery’s owners. “The challenges that arose from the reality of last year of course were beyond predictability, and they certainly tested our ability to change gears and make some quick decisions different than what was originally planned. But what will be remembered the most about this past year is Floyd and the local communities continued patronage and support.”
Angels in the Attic branches have faced a number of obstacles, some of which have revolved around the safety of their volunteers. Most recently, Angels in the Attic announced March 15 that the Donation Center on Needmore Lane will be closed until some current stock is sold at the Angels Furniture Store.
Ralph Roe, Angels’ media volunteer, said that the Boutique and Store on Locust Street will not be affected by this closure, and added that an announcement will be made when the center reopens.
The nonprofit also faced challenges during the holiday season regarding opening its annual Angels Christmas Store since many of the organization’s volunteers are part of the high-risk category in regard to COVID-19. The store opened for two weekends in December 2020.
Rite Print Shoppe & Supplies closed during the beginning of 2021, and owner Jean Wright cited the pandemic as one of the factors that led to her decision to retire. Rite’s was a part of the Floyd business community for more than 30 years.
The Floyd Press reported in January that Wright said, “I won’t have any trouble finding things to do” during her retirement. “It’s been a pleasure to be my own boss and get to know so much of the community,” she added.
Similarly, Floyd’s iconic Farmer’s Supply closed in October 2020, noting that receiving stock became significantly harder after the pandemic was declared. According to a past report from the Press, competition from large, online retailers, such as Amazon, “undercut local, family-owned businesses like Farmer’s Supply on prices.”
Farmer’s Supply had been operating in Floyd for also 30-plus years, and other factors, such as no one in the family being prepared to take over the store, contributed to the owners’ decision to close.