Sledding accident injures boy: Floyd county fifth-grader recovering from injuries that sent him to ICU in Roanoke the day after Christmas

A local 11-year-old boy was in the ICU of a Roanoke hospital for five days following a Dec. 26, 2020, sledding incident that left him with internal injuries, including a ruptured spleen. Lincoln Cox was sledding in the backyard of his family’s home when his sled hit a tree on the day after Christmas. The fifth-grade, Floyd Elementary student was taken to a local hospital following the collision, then airlifted to Roanoke, according to family friend LeAnn Ziegler whose son, Carter, is best friends with Lincoln. He is now recovering at home with the help of his brothers.

Lincoln is the son of Shawn and Ashley Cox, who are Floyd natives, and he has one older brother, Aiden, and one younger brother, Mason.

Lincoln was released from the hospital on Jan. 1, 2021, after his doctors found the correct combination of pain medications that worked to give him relief from the “serious amount of pain” that caused him to be largely unresponsive during his first few days in the hospital, according to his mother, Ashley.

Ashley updated the GoFundMe page on Dec. 31 with details of Lincoln’s condition, stating that “he still has not eaten anything, (and) he still won't drink. His pain has just taken over every other need his body may have. He is still not really talking, but every now and then he enjoys hearing the voices of those he loves.”