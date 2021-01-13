Sledding accident injures boy: Floyd county fifth-grader recovering from injuries that sent him to ICU in Roanoke the day after Christmas

A local 11-year-old boy was in the ICU of a Roanoke hospital for five days following a Dec. 26, 2020, sledding incident that left him with internal injuries, including a ruptured spleen. Lincoln Cox was sledding in the backyard of his family’s home when his sled hit a tree on the day after Christmas. The fifth-grade, Floyd Elementary student was taken to a local hospital following the collision, then airlifted to Roanoke, according to family friend LeAnn Ziegler whose son, Carter, is best friends with Lincoln. He is now recovering at home with the help of his brothers.
Lincoln is the son of Shawn and Ashley Cox, who are Floyd natives, and he has one older brother, Aiden, and one younger brother, Mason.
Lincoln was released from the hospital on Jan. 1, 2021, after his doctors found the correct combination of pain medications that worked to give him relief from the “serious amount of pain” that caused him to be largely unresponsive during his first few days in the hospital, according to his mother, Ashley.
Ashley updated the GoFundMe page on Dec. 31 with details of Lincoln’s condition, stating that “he still has not eaten anything, (and) he still won't drink. His pain has just taken over every other need his body may have. He is still not really talking, but every now and then he enjoys hearing the voices of those he loves.”
Ziegler said that the boy’s doctors were hesitant to operate to remove his Stage 4 ruptured spleen for fear of infection, and Ashley added that they were also cautious because “sometimes (a spleen removal) causes other organs to operate differently and the spleen helps fight infection.” However, once his pain was “bearable,” his doctor approved his discharge “because of (Ashley’s) medical background,” she said. Ashley graduated with a nursing degree in 2011.
Ziegler has launched a number of fundraising campaigns for the Cox family, including a Walmart gift card raffle, and a GoFundMe page is being hosted by Molly Cox, Lincoln’s aunt. Tickets for the raffle are purchased through Ziegler’s Venmo account and cost $10 per ticket. Donations are also being accepted via her Venmo, which is “LeAnn-Ziegler,” and “100 percent of the proceeds and donations are going directly to the family,” she said.
The gift card raffle will end Jan. 8 and a winner will be announced via Facebook Live.
Molly wrote on the GoFundMe page on Dec. 30, 2020, that “Lincoln is an incredible kid who I would describe as adventurous, fiery, caring, artistic, loving and hilarious. It breaks my heart to think of him in so much pain.”
Ashley updated the GoFundMe page on Jan. 1, 2021, with additional details of her son’s condition and thanked the community for its outpouring of support.
“Lincoln's pain medication combination is now working enough that life is bearable, and he begged the surgeon to let him come home. He missed his brothers and the comfort of his space,” she said. “Life for him will be much different for the next year and beyond that; we don't even know what to expect. It is hard to imagine telling my 11-year-old that he cannot run, jump, wrestle, ride a bike or do anything that he loves for a year. Our hearts break thinking about it. That being said, he is alive. Thank God (and modern medicine), our child is alive.”
On the GoFundMe platform, where anyone can donate to a cause from around the world, as of mid-day on Jan. 4, 2021, 96 people had donated a total of more than $6,000.
“We are so humbled by the generosity of everyone. We never expected any of this, so we feel so blessed. We've always loved our sweet hometown, and things like this are the reason why. All acts of kindness have not gone unnoticed. The prayers, the letters, the goodie boxes, the calls, texts, the sweet person who paid for his prescriptions at the pharmacy before we ever arrived. We are so humbled and grateful,” she said.
The fundraising platform can be found at https://bit.ly/383msT6.