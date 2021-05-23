Fiddlesticks Farmhouse for sale

Fiddlesticks Farmhouse, a small lodge situated on 75 acres in Floyd County known for hosting private events and celebrations, will be listed for sale by Blue Ridge Land and Auction May 25. Originally bought as a private seasonal home in 2016, owner Joyce Esterhuizen said the decision to sell the property was extremely hard and emotional because of the quality time spent there with family members and guests.

“The first winter in 2017, my sister came for a visit — it was just the two of us,” Esterhuizen said. “We sat in the library and talked about how fun it would be to have ‘girls’ getaways and host tea parties. I realized that I could do them part time when my husband was at our North Carolina townhouse. My first ‘test run’ (of hosting an event) was a year-end 2017 tea party I gifted to the staff of Check Elementary, where my daughter-in-law teaches. It was so much fun that I knew it was something I wanted to keep doing.”

Shortly thereafter, Esterhuizen explained, she listed Fiddlesticks on AirBNB for group getaways. While there are three bedrooms in the house, groups using just one bedroom could stay at the property alone, without encountering strangers in the hallways.