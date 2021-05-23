Fiddlesticks Farmhouse for sale

Fiddlesticks Farmhouse, a small lodge situated on 75 acres in Floyd County known for hosting private events and celebrations, will be listed for sale by Blue Ridge Land and Auction May 25. Originally bought as a private seasonal home in 2016, owner Joyce Esterhuizen said the decision to sell the property was extremely hard and emotional because of the quality time spent there with family members and guests.
“The first winter in 2017, my sister came for a visit — it was just the two of us,” Esterhuizen said. “We sat in the library and talked about how fun it would be to have ‘girls’ getaways and host tea parties. I realized that I could do them part time when my husband was at our North Carolina townhouse. My first ‘test run’ (of hosting an event) was a year-end 2017 tea party I gifted to the staff of Check Elementary, where my daughter-in-law teaches. It was so much fun that I knew it was something I wanted to keep doing.”
Shortly thereafter, Esterhuizen explained, she listed Fiddlesticks on AirBNB for group getaways. While there are three bedrooms in the house, groups using just one bedroom could stay at the property alone, without encountering strangers in the hallways.
“Obviously, I could have made more money by filling all the rooms,” Esterhuizen acknowledged, “but I felt a calling to fill this niche. Plenty of folks like to chat with strangers at breakfast at a traditional bed and breakfast, but plenty of people do not!”
Events hosted at Fiddlesticks Farmhouse include tea parties — some of the most fun for Esterhuizen — girls weekends, anniversaries, Virginia Tech roommate reunions for women and men, graduation weekends, bridal showers, a bridal party prep day, a Fiat Driving Club dinner, a murder mystery dinner, picnics and appetizer parties at our gazebo with a view, and a family birthday, Esterhuizen said.
Esterhuizen and her husband have completed a number of upgrades since purchasing the farmhouse about four years ago, including updating floors and bathrooms, adding bathrooms, removing outbuildings and extending the driveway.
The couple plans to start its next big adventure soon, but Esterhuizen said the details are still working themselves out, adding that they’re in no rush with their son also living in Floyd and daughter living in Radford.
“I was called Mrs. Fiddlesticks, (so) it’s hard to give that up,” she said. “I loved everything about it. I just feel a calling that there’s something else next. It’s an unexpected feeling… We love this area and know that we eventually still want to hang out here part time. We may wander awhile until that happens.”
As there’s no guarantee the Fiddlesticks Farmhouse’s next owners will use the space as a lodging space, Esterhuizen said what matters to her is that its next owners love it as much as she has and appreciates the space for what it is.
“I want someone to be captivated by the handwriting on the original walls, in what we named The Mark Twain Room,” she said. “I want someone to totally ‘get’ why there is a Nancy Drew book, ‘The Hidden Staircase,’ resting on the ledge of the back stairs from the Emily Dickinson Room. I want the buyer’s knees to buckle, just like mine did, when I first walked into the black walnut paneled library — worthy of Beauty and the Beast or Downton Abbey.”
Linda DeVito Kuchenbuch is the agent at Blue Ridge Land and Auction handling the sale. The property will be listed as both residential and a farm property, with the accompanying 75.49 acres, DeVito said, for $1.3 million.
“The Esterhuizens have restored this property and added so much to the house including an additional 952 square feet above the garage. They have also cut in beautiful walking trails throughout the property too,” DeVito Kuchenbuch said.
The listing will go live Tuesday, May 25, on NRV and Roanoke MLS sites, Realtor.com, Zillow, and Trulia. For showings by appointment only or with additional questions, call DeVito Kuchenbuch at (540) 230-7255.