Track team shines in all-state

The Floyd County High School girls' track team had a good day at the state meet Wednesday, March 3, with the highlight being a state championship won by Zoe Belshan. The sophomore took first in the 3200 at Liberty University in Lynchburg.
Last year as a freshman, she finished fourth in the state. This year she took the lead early and pulled away. Belshan had a three second lead after the first of 16 laps and finished more than 36 seconds ahead of her nearest competitor.
"This year was different," she said. "With COVID, we didn't have fans, but my teammates and coaches were cheering me on."
The win continued a tradition for the Belshan family. Older sister Hannah was a member of the 4x800 relay that won the 2014 state championship and set a school and state record time.
The next year, Hannah's relay team reprised their title, once again setting a school and state record time. Two years later, another Belshan sister, Abi, was on the 4x800 relay team that gave FCHS a state championship for the third time in four years.
Belshan said her sisters have been a big inspiration, especially since Hannah is now coaching the team. "Hannah and Abi both told me that if I worked hard, I could do it," Belshan said. "Before I got in high school I watched them run, and I wanted to be able to do the same when I got there."
With the indoor track season finished, Belshan is now practicing for the cross country season, which was postponed from the fall because of the pandemic. The season will conclude in April, and then Belshan plans to run the 3200 in the outdoor track season.
"I'm looking forward to that because outdoors we will be able to have some fans and my mother and father can watch me run," Belshan said.
In addition to Belshan's performance, the FCHS team got two other all-state performances (based on a top-eight finish).
The 4x200 relay team finished fourth, with Jordan Benson, Karisa Brown, Isabella Landon and Emily Cox posting a 2:03.89 time.
Benson also took fifth in the 300 with a clocking of 46.33. Brown just missed all-state by finishing ninth in high jump at 4-2.