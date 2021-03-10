Track team shines in all-state

The Floyd County High School girls' track team had a good day at the state meet Wednesday, March 3, with the highlight being a state championship won by Zoe Belshan. The sophomore took first in the 3200 at Liberty University in Lynchburg.

Last year as a freshman, she finished fourth in the state. This year she took the lead early and pulled away. Belshan had a three second lead after the first of 16 laps and finished more than 36 seconds ahead of her nearest competitor.

"This year was different," she said. "With COVID, we didn't have fans, but my teammates and coaches were cheering me on."

The win continued a tradition for the Belshan family. Older sister Hannah was a member of the 4x800 relay that won the 2014 state championship and set a school and state record time.

The next year, Hannah's relay team reprised their title, once again setting a school and state record time. Two years later, another Belshan sister, Abi, was on the 4x800 relay team that gave FCHS a state championship for the third time in four years.