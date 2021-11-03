Community sights and thrills: Floyd Halloween 2021

Creative, creepy and cute costumes flooded a number of Floyd County events, parking lots and streets during the weekend, including a pooch parade on Saturday and trunk or treating on Oxford Street on Sunday.
Red Rooster hosted a pumpkin decorating contest and announced the winners to be Tara Hollandsworth, for a root beer-themed creation, and Dorothy S., who crafted an alien abduction scene.
The 2021 rendition of Citizens Telephone Co-Operative Halloween drive-through, Dread Hill, transported visitors to a haunted forest filled with costumed volunteers along the way.
Saturday’s Howl-O’Ween Pooches on Parade was a collaboration between the Floyd County Girl Scout Troop and the Floyd County Humane Society to benefit the FCHS’s shelter fund.
FCHS President Patrice Irish said the society had acquired land with a house on it but they need to build an animal shelter.
As many as 18 dog owners paid $5 to register for the first-time event. Raffle tickets for t-shirts and gift certificates donated by local businesses were part of the fundraising.
“We didn’t even know this was going on,” said a woman from Roanoke with her harlequin Great Dane named Lucy. “We just came for lunch and someone said ‘your dog needs to do this’.” They paraded as Cruella and a Dalmatian.
Following the parade — which started at the Warren G. Lineberry Memorial Park, went down Locust Street, past the courthouse and briefly on Main Street — owners brought their dogs up to the park stage, one by one, as the emcee called out their registration numbers and the names of their dogs.
Some owners dressed in coordination with their dog’s costumes: a witch and her familiar black poodle, a bumblebee and her flower.
Out of three contenders, Rajah the tiger won the People’s Choice Award, determined by audience applause. Rajah’s (aka Luna’s) family paraded with her, including Rowan Chantal as Aladdin, Kaitlin Chantal as Princess Jasmine and young Allister Chantal as Abu the monkey.
The Floyd Center for the Arts held its Fall Festival, featuring a performance from Floyd’s Mystic Witches, on Sunday, Oct. 31, complete with a pumpkin painting boothe, free pumpkins to paint and costumed volunteers.
A bubble maker drew young attendees to a lawn game, and fun snacks were available to grab.
A dozen or so Floyd businesses, nonprofits and other groups, set up trunk or treat booths on one side of Oxford Street for the second annual town- and sheriff’s office-sponsored Trunk-or-Treat.
Participants could walk or drive from booth to booth to be well-supplied with treats throughout the evening, and Floyd County Sheriff’s Office deputies provided traffic control to keep everyone safe.
FCSO dispatchers handed out sweets and activity books about having a safe Halloween.
The Floyd Church of God featured a Daniel in the Lions’ Den scene at its booth, and Town Manager Kayla Cox handed goodie bags to cohorts of costumed children that made their way down the street.
Some Oxford Street residents also had candy out for trick-or-treaters and enjoyed seeing everyone dressed up.