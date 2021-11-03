Community sights and thrills: Floyd Halloween 2021

Following the parade — which started at the Warren G. Lineberry Memorial Park, went down Locust Street, past the courthouse and briefly on Main Street — owners brought their dogs up to the park stage, one by one, as the emcee called out their registration numbers and the names of their dogs.

Some owners dressed in coordination with their dog’s costumes: a witch and her familiar black poodle, a bumblebee and her flower.

Out of three contenders, Rajah the tiger won the People’s Choice Award, determined by audience applause. Rajah’s (aka Luna’s) family paraded with her, including Rowan Chantal as Aladdin, Kaitlin Chantal as Princess Jasmine and young Allister Chantal as Abu the monkey.

The Floyd Center for the Arts held its Fall Festival, featuring a performance from Floyd’s Mystic Witches, on Sunday, Oct. 31, complete with a pumpkin painting boothe, free pumpkins to paint and costumed volunteers.

A bubble maker drew young attendees to a lawn game, and fun snacks were available to grab.

A dozen or so Floyd businesses, nonprofits and other groups, set up trunk or treat booths on one side of Oxford Street for the second annual town- and sheriff’s office-sponsored Trunk-or-Treat.