First 'Pints 4 Paws' next month

FLOYD — The inaugural Pints 4 Paws event, hosted by the Floyd County Humane Society and Buffalo Mountain Brewery, will feature something for all ages on the brewery’s lawn Sept. 4, including adoptable pets and live music.

A fundraising event for the humane society and brewery, Pints 4 Paws will last from noon until 5 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 4, and a $10 donation will get patrons a special pint glass to use the day of the event for 10% off each pour. Glasses can be pre-ordered now and will be available at the event.

The Floyd County Humane Society is a nonprofit organization comprised mostly of volunteers who are passionate about responsible pet ownership, which includes neutering and spaying, and supporting community animals and their owners.

A Floyd staple in its 21st year, the humane society found more than 300 animals new homes in 2020, and its mission continues in 2021.

Learn more about Pints 4 Paws, and donate for a pint glass, at www.floydhumanesociety.org.

Buffalo Mountain Brewery and McDaniel’s Tavern is located at 332 Webbs Mill Rd, just outside of town.