Golf team’s hard work recognized by School Board

Two-time state champs, the Floyd County High School golf team was recognized by the Floyd County Public School Board during its Nov. 9 meeting for netting its second state title in 2021.

Superintendent John Wheeler presented certificates to members of the team and recognized coaches Dirk Davis and Terry Arbogast for their dedication to the athletes.

“Coach Davis and coach Arbogast have done a great job with them,” Wheeler said. “If you go up to the country club, they’re working, and I mean — they’re working… We want everyone in Floyd County to be active (in sports) as soon as they’re old enough to be active, and that’s what happened with this group… There’s no question hard work pays off — this is ‘no luck involved’, and it’s hard to win it.”

The team’s second state championship win coincided with coach Dirk Davis being named the regional high school golf coach of the year for the second time in 2021, having received the honor in April 2021 after the team’s first state win.