Perfect Gift Shop set for 2021 opening, seeking volunteers

The Perfect Gift Shop will open for the season Dec. 10 to provide its traditional shop for children to redeem waivers for Christmas gifts for their loved ones, and it is currently accepting donations.

A Floyd tradition now in its fourth year, The Perfect Gift Shop works with Floyd nonprofits and other local organizations annually to identify families in need and equip children with waivers they can redeem for gifts for their parents, grandparents, siblings and others in the shop with the help of volunteers.

The shop is currently accepting donations of items or cash to be used for gift options during the upcoming holiday season,

Donations of new or gently used gift-appropriate items can be made through the end of November between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the Perfect Gift Shop’s storage space at the back of 613 E. Main St., next to Xpress Mart.

Donations will be accepted next month between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., Dec. 1-8, at the Floyd Baptist Church Annex located at 509 E. Main St. in Floyd. To arrange a pickup of donations, call (540) 449-4220.

The Perfect Gift Shop is also currently accepting volunteers for the season to assist young shoppers and keep the store in order. Links to apply can be found on the shop’s Facebook page.

Find updates and more information about the Perfect Gift Shop at www.facebook.com/ThePerfectGift1720.