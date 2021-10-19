Lady Buffs still on top

The stampeding Lady Buffaloes volleyball varsity squad continued its unbeaten streak to 17-0 with big wins over Glenvar and James River last week. The also stand at 6-0 in district play.

The Lady Buffs opened the week against the Carroll County High Cavaliers in Hillsville on Oct. 12, losing the first set by a squeaker 25-23 but roared back to sweep the next three sets 25-17, 25-14 and 25-12.

Jaycee Chaffin scored 16 kills and 10 digs, Kenzee Chaffin had 30 assists and 3 aces and Olivia Hylton added 13 kills and 2 blocks as the ladies dominated the Cavalier in the final three sets.

The team dominated in several areas, with Katrina Wirt having 13 digs with Jordon Ingram and Madi Ramey adding 12 each. Ingram, Hylton and Jaycee Chaffin each had two aces. Maria Garcia had 5 digs.

On Thursday, Oct. 14, the ladies headed to Buchanan to take down James River in three straight sets 25-19, 25-21 and 25-10 with Olivia Hylton scoring 16 kills and 5 blocks, Maria Garcia 10 kills and 13 digs, Jaycee Chaffin 13 kills and 10 digs and Kenzee Chafin had 43 assists.

On Monday of this week, a road match with Alleghany was cancelled.