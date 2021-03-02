Buffs suffer loss against Spartans

With just more than a minute to go in the second game of Floyd County’s football season on Feb. 27, the Buffaloes took an 18-17 head over the Giles Spartans Saturday afternoon at Blacksburg High, where the game was relocated because of its available artificial turf.

The Buffs hoped to stop the Spartans from getting close enough to the other end of the field to score at least a field goal to recapture the lead and win, but the Spartans kicked a 23-yard field goal to take back the lead and win 20-17 at time ran out.

The Buffs failed to score any extra points for any of the team’s three touchdowns after a kick to the goalposts and two attempts for a 2-point conversion fell short. Thanks to a mixture of passes and runs, the Spartans traveled down the field and, with four seconds left in the game, and delivered its second field goal to give the Buffaloes its second-straight loss in the final seconds of a game in the COVID-19 rescheduled and shortened season.

As halftime approached, Giles broke out in front with a touchdown and extra point to lead 7-0, then added another TD and a field goal in the third quarter. A touchdown but failed extra point gave Buffaloes six points from a long touchdown pass to Jaden Brewer, who outran the pursuing Spartans, but Floyd still trailed 17-6 going into the final quarter.