Buffs suffer loss against Spartans

With just more than a minute to go in the second game of Floyd County’s football season on Feb. 27, the Buffaloes took an 18-17 head over the Giles Spartans Saturday afternoon at Blacksburg High, where the game was relocated because of its available artificial turf.
The Buffs hoped to stop the Spartans from getting close enough to the other end of the field to score at least a field goal to recapture the lead and win, but the Spartans kicked a 23-yard field goal to take back the lead and win 20-17 at time ran out.
The Buffs failed to score any extra points for any of the team’s three touchdowns after a kick to the goalposts and two attempts for a 2-point conversion fell short. Thanks to a mixture of passes and runs, the Spartans traveled down the field and, with four seconds left in the game, and delivered its second field goal to give the Buffaloes its second-straight loss in the final seconds of a game in the COVID-19 rescheduled and shortened season.
As halftime approached, Giles broke out in front with a touchdown and extra point to lead 7-0, then added another TD and a field goal in the third quarter. A touchdown but failed extra point gave Buffaloes six points from a long touchdown pass to Jaden Brewer, who outran the pursuing Spartans, but Floyd still trailed 17-6 going into the final quarter.
A second long pass from Avery Chaffin to Brewer brought a second TD in the fourth quarter but an attempt for 2-pointer failed and the Spartans still led by five. A long drive, aided by penalties, brought the Buffaloes close to the end zone with less than two-minutes to play and Chaffin scored the team’s third TD with a minute and 18 seconds left on the clock and appeared on the way to a comeback win, even after another failed 2-point conversion.
The Spartans took the kickoff and managed to put a running and passing attack in play to march towards the end zone, which set up a field goal attempt to by Preston Whitlock of the Spartans to make his second field goal with four seconds on the clock at the snap. As time expired the Spartans won by two points.
The Buffaloes are scheduled to return home Friday for a game against Alleghany. Soggy conditions at the field in Floyd caused the home season opener against Carroll County to use the artificial turf at Galax High School for the game on Monday of last week and similar problems in Pearisburg caused the game scheduled for Saturday to move to Blacksburg.
Volleyball and golf matches scheduled for Monday of this week were postponed along with a Middle School volleyball game Tuesday.
The FCHS boys golf team is scheduled to play against multiple schools at Old Mill Golf Course on Thursday, starting at 1 p.m. Middle School volleyball girls play at home against Patrick County at 5 p.m. Thursday while JV and Varsity volleyball squads travel to Giles.
Varsity and JV volleyball hopes to open its home season Monday, March 8, and JV football hopes to kick off its home season on that Monday at 6 p.m. Middle School volleyball is set to play Central Academy in Floyd on Wednesday of next week.