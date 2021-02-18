 Skip to main content
Floyd TDA to host agricultural workshop
Floyd County and the Virginia Cooperative Extension will host a virtual agricultural workshop revolving around revenue enhancement and diversification from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 24. Interested community members must register by 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 22.

Speakers during the workshop will include Livvy Preisser, an agritourism specialist with the extension office, and Scott Denoon, farm product and underwriting manager of Virginia Farm Bureau.

Preisser and Denoon will discuss conservation programs, e-commerce options and agroforestry during the program, according to the workshop announcement. Floyd County Tourism Director Pat Sharkey will discuss local farmers market options and strategies.

Community members interested in participating should email Lydeana Martin at lmartin@floydcova.org or Pat Sharkey at tourismdirector@floydcova.org.

