Floyd Court still waiting on jury trial approval

Jury trials in Floyd County have been on hold for nearly a year, delaying releases or convictions as well as the handing down of sentences. A number of courts within the Commonwealth reinstated jury trials at the end of October, but Floyd County has not received approval for its operational plan, according to Floyd County Clerk of Court Rhonda Vaughn.
The Virginia’s Judicial System website states that nine of 120 individual courts across the state, including Floyd’s, had not received approval as of Feb. 24. Vaughn said that each localities’ presiding judge is responsible for submitting a “plan that would best suit their court and courtroom.” Floyd County Circuit’s presiding judge is the Hon. Kenneth M. Fleenor Jr.
The initial plan, which was submitted in late 2020, was rejected by a panel of Supreme Court justices who are tasked with approving each plan. A revision was submitted in mid-February, Vaughn said, but no updates were available.
Floyd’s courthouse faces a number of obstacles, including being smaller than others, when it comes to being made COVID-19- and jury trial-safe. Surrounding counties including Montgomery, Giles, Carroll, Pulaski, Radford City and Roanoke have each restarted jury procedures. Patrick County has not yet received approval to do so.
“Unlike other jurisdictions, Floyd County’s courthouse lacks the space needed for jurors to be socially distanced,” Vaughn said. “Therefore, our judge had to come up with an alternative plan to ensure the health and safety of all jurors.”
As the judicial branch plays a critical role in the nation’s democracy, several media outlets from across the nation have questioned what delayed trials mean for the Constitutional right to a “quicky and speedy trial” and justice being administered.
Vaughn said, in Floyd County, “the court strives to conduct trials in a timely manner and are working toward being able to do so again once the plan has been approved.”
A “speedy trial”, as referenced in the U.S. Constitution, begins between 30 and 70 days after an indictment has been filed, as established by The Speedy Trial Act of 1974. The act also states, however, that it does not apply in times of “natural disaster,” which the COVID-19 pandemic qualifies as.
An additional piece of legislature that has been issued by the Virginia Supreme Court allows for the hold on jury trials are judicial emergency orders. The COVID-19-related Judicial Emergency was declared and put in place by the Virginia Supreme Court on March 16, 2020. These orders have been extended monthly and signed by Chief Justice Donald W. Lemons. Judicial emergency orders allow the courts to reference Virginia Code D.17.1 that, “provides the court with broad power to suspend various court-related deadlines,” according to the first statewide order.
The Floyd County Court docket has six criminal trials and two civil cases on hold due to the lack of holding jury trials.