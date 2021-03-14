Floyd Court still waiting on jury trial approval

As the judicial branch plays a critical role in the nation’s democracy, several media outlets from across the nation have questioned what delayed trials mean for the Constitutional right to a “quicky and speedy trial” and justice being administered.

Vaughn said, in Floyd County, “the court strives to conduct trials in a timely manner and are working toward being able to do so again once the plan has been approved.”

A “speedy trial”, as referenced in the U.S. Constitution, begins between 30 and 70 days after an indictment has been filed, as established by The Speedy Trial Act of 1974. The act also states, however, that it does not apply in times of “natural disaster,” which the COVID-19 pandemic qualifies as.

An additional piece of legislature that has been issued by the Virginia Supreme Court allows for the hold on jury trials are judicial emergency orders. The COVID-19-related Judicial Emergency was declared and put in place by the Virginia Supreme Court on March 16, 2020. These orders have been extended monthly and signed by Chief Justice Donald W. Lemons. Judicial emergency orders allow the courts to reference Virginia Code D.17.1 that, “provides the court with broad power to suspend various court-related deadlines,” according to the first statewide order.

The Floyd County Court docket has six criminal trials and two civil cases on hold due to the lack of holding jury trials.