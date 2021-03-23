Regional nominations open for Leading Lights Volunteer Awards: 11 awards to be presented

Based in Christiansburg, NRV Leading Lights is actively seeking Volunteer Award nominations from across the New River Valley. Winners in 2020 were broadly representative of the NRV. The website is open to accept nominations for the thirteenth annual awards and early nominations are encouraged. The deadline is midnight, March 31. The nomination form is only online at www.leadinglightsnrv.org.
Persons who have been nominated before but not selected as a Distinguished Recipient may be nominated again. Individuals and organizations are highly encouraged to submit nominations for outstanding New River Valley volunteers they know or volunteer with. Administrators, teachers, guidance counselors, club sponsors and youth mentors are asked to nominate young people for the high school and college awards. Groups and organizations cannot be nominated for awards.
Leading Lights are engaged in diverse volunteer activities across the New River Valley. Collectively they spend thousands of hours over their lifetimes volunteering with clothing banks, rescue and disaster relief teams, as youth mentors, managing holiday programs, overseeing weekend ‘food backpack’ programs, helping at local food kitchens, serving with civic groups, community building, and volunteering with more than a hundred other noble local charitable activities and programs. Leading Lights is focused on the impact of a volunteer’s work and leadership.
Awards are given in three categories: community (seven awards), high school (two awards) and college (two awards). In the community award category, there is an award reserved for a volunteer in each county/city of the New River Valley (Floyd County, Giles County, Pulaski County, Radford City), and two in Montgomery County (due to population size), and one across the whole NRV to recognize Lifetime Volunteer Achievement. Nominees must be current residents of the New River Valley or if being nominated for a student category, they must be currently enrolled in a school/college in the New River Valley. Distinguished Recipients in each category will be selected on the following criteria:
- Strong community involvement
- Demonstrated lifestyle of dedicated, continuous, long-term involvement to the community
- Proven leadership
- Creativity in initiating and implementing projects that lead to a better quality of life
NRV Leading Lights recognizes volunteers in the New River Valley each year who are making community-changing impacts culminating in an annual celebratory event. Due to the challenges of COVID-19, this event will be virtual for 2021, and the chosen charities of each Distinguished Recipient will be highlighted in the produced video. NRV Leading Lights also honors Distinguished Recipients by making a monetary donation to the nonprofit of their choice and honoring all nominees in the virtual event, and presenting each nominee with a plaque as well.
Floyd County’s Distinguished Recipients of Leading Lights Awards include: Tavis Cantrell, John Getgood, Taylor Hawkins (High School), Susan Icove, John McEnhill, Catherine Vaugh Pauley (Lifetime Achievement), Vickie Spangler, Susan Sutterer and Becky Weeks.
Call (540) 230-0815 or email leadinglightsnrv@gmail.com if more information or assistance is needed.