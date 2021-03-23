Regional nominations open for Leading Lights Volunteer Awards: 11 awards to be presented

Awards are given in three categories: community (seven awards), high school (two awards) and college (two awards). In the community award category, there is an award reserved for a volunteer in each county/city of the New River Valley (Floyd County, Giles County, Pulaski County, Radford City), and two in Montgomery County (due to population size), and one across the whole NRV to recognize Lifetime Volunteer Achievement. Nominees must be current residents of the New River Valley or if being nominated for a student category, they must be currently enrolled in a school/college in the New River Valley. Distinguished Recipients in each category will be selected on the following criteria: