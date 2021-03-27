Discovering Floyd: Reflecting on the year

Because the team at The Floyd Press office has been working diligently to prepare for our transition into a new office, I’ve had a busy few weeks in Floyd. During that time, I’ve found a new appreciation for the business community in Floyd, which is always ready to adapt to new challenges.

I corresponded with more than a handful of local business owners while working on last week’s COVID-19 anniversary article, including most art gallery owners and directors, who shared how important maintaining their online presence has been during the pandemic. I hadn’t imagined just how vital it is to the art scene before I started my article research.

I’m a follower of most of their social profiles, and I see the work that they’re putting in to expand and engage their audiences. The works they showcase — whether it be jewelry or watercolor — are extremely detailed, crafted with a mastery that’s synonymous to me with “Appalachian art.”

I walked past The Station on the morning of March 11, toward the traffic light, and, with art and creativity on the mind, I couldn’t help but think of a year ago when I was reporting in North Carolina. That day marked exactly a year since the pandemic was declared by the World Health Organization.