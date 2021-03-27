Discovering Floyd: Reflecting on the year

Because the team at The Floyd Press office has been working diligently to prepare for our transition into a new office, I’ve had a busy few weeks in Floyd. During that time, I’ve found a new appreciation for the business community in Floyd, which is always ready to adapt to new challenges.
I corresponded with more than a handful of local business owners while working on last week’s COVID-19 anniversary article, including most art gallery owners and directors, who shared how important maintaining their online presence has been during the pandemic. I hadn’t imagined just how vital it is to the art scene before I started my article research.
I’m a follower of most of their social profiles, and I see the work that they’re putting in to expand and engage their audiences. The works they showcase — whether it be jewelry or watercolor — are extremely detailed, crafted with a mastery that’s synonymous to me with “Appalachian art.”
I walked past The Station on the morning of March 11, toward the traffic light, and, with art and creativity on the mind, I couldn’t help but think of a year ago when I was reporting in North Carolina. That day marked exactly a year since the pandemic was declared by the World Health Organization.
I worked closely there with all of the galleries in Watauga County, and there are more than a dozen. When the pandemic was declared, I know of at least one that shuttered its doors immediately for safety concerns and one that closed later due to the impact of the pandemic to its business. Owners and executive directors were scrambling for ways to support their communities, especially students and artists, and transform galleries into virtual gallery tours with voiceover guidance, something that a number of galleries have a version of now, including the Floyd Arts Center.
I never could have imagined being a journalist during a pandemic, but I’m elated with where I am now. I love being immersed in this town, and making every story in the paper as local as possible with the help of freelancers Doug Thompson and Colleen Redman, as well as Roger Mannon.
Being the editor of the Press allows me to have a unique perspective of the town. It’s important to search out news that the local farmer, business owner and parent might need to know.
Still, I know I still have a lot to learn about how the community wants The Floyd Press, and what stories grab its attention.
For the first time in my career, on March 17, I received a work release from the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office about a former Floyd resident that is accused of killing his father in 2014. A journalist to my core, it gave me a bit of an adrenaline rush, wanting to know every detail, and it also made me think of my grandfather, as my Floyd experiences often do.
After being drafted into the Army Corp of Engineers in World War II and a 40-year career on the railroad, my grandfather was an avid watcher of Forensics Files while my sister and I were growing up. We both inherited his interest in true crime.
I enjoy every day of my job, and I’m so glad it’s in Floyd. As the paper enters a new chapter in its new office, I look forward to settling in and exploring more of the county to find stories.