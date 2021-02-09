Appalachian Women of Action call for Griffith's resignation

On Friday, Feb. 5, Appalachian Women of Action delivered a petition from 1,200 constituents asking 9th District Congressman Morgan Griffith to step down. The group created the online petition after Griffith voted to obstruct the ratification of the Electoral College results immediately following the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol Building, according to AWA Director Meredith Dean.
Members were disappointed and dismayed that rather than choosing to calm the waters, Griffith continued to fan the flames of the lie that the election results were fraudulent, a lie that more than 60 courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court, have dismissed for lack of evidence.
As AWA delivered the petition, nearly 50 people lined the sidewalk in front of Griffith’s Christiansburg office. Participants stood quietly, masked and six feet apart, peacefully carrying signs with the messages “Peaceful Transition Made America Great,” “You Broke Your Promise,” “We Believe in Democracy,” “We Defend the Constitution,” and “Morgan Griffith Resign.”
A few passersby shouted insults or peeled out at the stoplight, but most that commented did so by waving or honking their agreement, Dean stated.
“Over the years I've disagreed with many of Griffith’s stances, and even ended up working for the opposing candidate in 2018," said Dean. "One of the tenets of that campaign was that we never spoke negatively about Morgan Griffith or national Republican leadership. Instead, we focused positively on our own policies and proposals for how to make things better for all citizens of the 9th District. At the time, I still had some respect for Griffith,” Dean continued, "because I believed him when he said he works to uphold the Constitution. I no longer believe that is true. And I no longer respect him. He does not represent the democratic ideals Americans hold dear, and so for the good of the country, I ask that he resign."
"AWA first gathered in January 2020 with a mission to engage, educate, energize and empower Appalachian women and other community members to participate in democratic processes affecting their lives," Dean said. Leadership emerged from a core group representing Floyd, Riner, Christiansburg, Blacksburg, Giles, Radford and Pulaski, plus Patrick County and Salem.
Since March 2020 the group has been sharing information locally about COVID-19 and VDH safety protocols, while working in virtual ways to ensure minority voices are heard and that all community members have the resources needed to exercise their democratic right to vote. More than 100 members of the Floyd community have participated in AWA’s efforts.
Community members interested in learning more can email AWA at info@appalachianwomenofaction.org.