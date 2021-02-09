Appalachian Women of Action call for Griffith's resignation

Members were disappointed and dismayed that rather than choosing to calm the waters, Griffith continued to fan the flames of the lie that the election results were fraudulent, a lie that more than 60 courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court, have dismissed for lack of evidence.

“Over the years I've disagreed with many of Griffith’s stances, and even ended up working for the opposing candidate in 2018," said Dean. "One of the tenets of that campaign was that we never spoke negatively about Morgan Griffith or national Republican leadership. Instead, we focused positively on our own policies and proposals for how to make things better for all citizens of the 9th District. At the time, I still had some respect for Griffith,” Dean continued, "because I believed him when he said he works to uphold the Constitution. I no longer believe that is true. And I no longer respect him. He does not represent the democratic ideals Americans hold dear, and so for the good of the country, I ask that he resign."