Cigarette bins installed by Town

FLOYD — New cigarette bins across downtown were installed mid-August thanks to 30 in 30 Grant funding in an effort to reduce the number of cigarette butts along streets, walking trails and in the community park.

The new bins and their locations, which are available for public viewing on the Town of Floyd informational kiosk, serve Floyd residents and visitors by providing a place to responsibly discard cigarette butts that can be harmful to both the environment and wildlife.

Town Clerk Katie Holfield, who secured the 30 in 30 Green Grants funding for the town, explained Aug. 19 the bins are also an effort to “keep Floyd clean, green and beautiful,” as well as emphasize the town wide Butts to the Bin Campaign.