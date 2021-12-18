First team honors for Swortzel, Garcia

Seven varsity football Buffaloes were named to the 2021-2022 Three Rivers All-District Football team, and two of them were also selected for the 2021 All-Region C Team.

Floyd County’s Kaiden Swortzel received three placements including on the all-district first team as a tight end and a defensive end, and an all-region first team tight end.

Freddy Garcia was named first team offensive lineman and second team defensive lineman for the all-district team, and was named second team offensive lineman on the regional team.

Joshua Fletcher, Gus Chaffin, Elijah St. Clair, Kaleb Fenton and Phillip Radford also found spots on the All-Region C second team.

Fletcher was placed as an offensive lineman, Chaffin and St. Clair were placed as linebackers, Fenton was named defensive back, and Radford was named the second team punter.