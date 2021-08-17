Pet of the Week

Meet gentle Ben, a new Floyd County Humane Society foster dog looking for love in his advanced age.

Ben is a mature gentleman, but he’s got a spring in his step and would love to be strolling with you. He gets along with other dogs and would be very pleased to meet someone willing to love him. He is neutered and up to date on vaccinations.

Ben is not demanding and only wants to share affection. He has not been observed around cats, but shows no prey drive and could most likely live well with them. If you have a place in your heart to share Ben’s golden years, he will be eternally grateful.

If you are interested in Ben or meeting him, complete and submit an adoption application available at https://www.floydhumanesociety.org/forms.html or call (540) 745-7207 and leave a message. Don't forget to inquire about FCHS’s monthly low cost spay/neuter shuttle service. Community cats are (strays and ferals) fixed for free!