June Bug Center presents 'Shrek Jr. The Musical'

The June Bug Center’s after-school actors, in partnership with the Floyd Community Theatre Guild, presented Shrek Jr. this weekend on the main stage at Burnette Farm in Willis. The production served in part to celebrate the center’s 20 years of live theatre performances in Floyd County.

Based on the Oscar-winning animated film and Broadway musical, the local production was a hit, from the entertaining song and dance numbers and imaginative sets and costumes, to the timeless story with a message: Be proud of who you are. Love comes in all shapes and sizes.

Exiled as misfits from Lord Farquaad’s kingdom where everyone is the same, a cast of fairytale characters bands together with Shrek the swamp ogre and his donkey sidekick to rescue Princess Fiona and to let their “freak flags fly.”

“We spend our whole lives wishing we weren't so freakin' strange. They make us feel the pain, but it's they who need to change...”