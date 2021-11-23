 Skip to main content
Pet of the Week
Pet of the Week

Hazel

Hazel is ready for an active home with plenty of love.

 Submitted photo

Meet Floyd County Humane Society foster dog, Hazel, a six-month-old feist mix, who is a ready playmate and cuddlebug.

Hazel's ideal home would be with another dog so she has a buddy. She loves stuffed toys and to be held.

Her foster mom said, “Hazel is a spayed, 6-month-old Feist mix coming in at a whopping 13 pounds and seriously just loves everything that exists in life. From what I can tell so far, she loves to go potty outside but will use a pup pad inside if you have one down. She is crate trained."

Those interested in meeting Hazel, should complete and submit an adoption application available at www.floydhumanesociety.org/forms.html or call (540) 745-7207 for additional information.

Learn more about FCHS at www.floydhumanesociety.org.

