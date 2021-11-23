Pet of the Week

Meet Floyd County Humane Society foster dog, Hazel, a six-month-old feist mix, who is a ready playmate and cuddlebug.
Hazel's ideal home would be with another dog so she has a buddy. She loves stuffed toys and to be held.
Her foster mom said, “Hazel is a spayed, 6-month-old Feist mix coming in at a whopping 13 pounds and seriously just loves everything that exists in life. From what I can tell so far, she loves to go potty outside but will use a pup pad inside if you have one down. She is crate trained."
Those interested in meeting Hazel, should complete and submit an adoption application available at www.floydhumanesociety.org/forms.html or call (540) 745-7207 for additional information.
Learn more about FCHS at www.floydhumanesociety.org.