Jury trials to resume in Floyd County

FLOYD — The Virginia State Supreme Court last week approved the latest proposed plan by Floyd County Circuit Court to resume jury trials after more than a year without allowing a defendant to be tried by their peers.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Branscom said Tuesday jury trials, including one that is expected to last two days, are planned to start in June in hopes of reducing a black log caused by the pandemic.

Floyd County, hobbled by an aging, small courthouse with only one courtroom and limited space, was one of several counties where jury trials had been halted because of inabilities to provide proper social distancing by jurors and other participants.

Branscom said the plan was developed before the new reductions of limitations by Gov. Ralph Northam and added changes because of the loosened regulations. In its current form, the jury would be seated in what is now the audience area of Floyd County’s to provide more spacing or jurors. That could be changed, he said, as spacing regulations change.

“The important thing is to provide proper safety for jurors, court participants and others attending the trials,” Branscom said.