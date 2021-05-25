Jury trials to resume in Floyd County

FLOYD — The Virginia State Supreme Court last week approved the latest proposed plan by Floyd County Circuit Court to resume jury trials after more than a year without allowing a defendant to be tried by their peers.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Branscom said Tuesday jury trials, including one that is expected to last two days, are planned to start in June in hopes of reducing a black log caused by the pandemic.
Floyd County, hobbled by an aging, small courthouse with only one courtroom and limited space, was one of several counties where jury trials had been halted because of inabilities to provide proper social distancing by jurors and other participants.
Branscom said the plan was developed before the new reductions of limitations by Gov. Ralph Northam and added changes because of the loosened regulations. In its current form, the jury would be seated in what is now the audience area of Floyd County’s to provide more spacing or jurors. That could be changed, he said, as spacing regulations change.
“The important thing is to provide proper safety for jurors, court participants and others attending the trials,” Branscom said.
Two-day jury trials would probably start on Mondays and continue into Tuesday, Floyd County’s normal day of the week for Circuit Court.
Samuel Wayne Hale faces what should be the first jury trial under the new rules, starting on Monday, June 14, on multiple charges including attempted capital murder, use of a firearm in the attempt and malicious assault in a case against a law enforcement officer that goes back to Oct. 11, 2019.
Hale is charged with shooting a Floyd County deputy and exchanging fire with other law enforcement officers, including a State Police SWAT squad, after a chase that began in what officers thought would be a normal traffic stop.
The deputy’s hand was wounded in the shot, but it was not considered a life-threatened wound, Branscom said.
In the hearings Tuesday, David Eugene Hixon II of Pilot entered a “no contest” plea for multiple probation violations that included positive drug screens, failure to keep appointments with his probation officers and lying to the court.
Circuit Judge Mike Fleenor sent Hixon to jail for three months and placed him back on probation for three months following his release, with 17 years remaining on his suspended sentence.
Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Ryan Hupp told Fleenor while the probation violations were his first since his conviction in 2012, he deserved time in jail for lying to the court and testing positive at least three times for drug use.
Defense Attorney William Clemons argued that “three months would be a setback” for Hixon’s treatment for drug addiction. Fleenor disagreed and cited the lying to the court for sending Hixon to jail for what was the lower recommended jail time by the Virginia Sentencing Guidelines.
In another hearing, Rene Ibanez of Rustburg pled guilty to a case of credit card forgery after a second charge of credit card fraud was dropped as part of a plea deal.
Hupp told the court that Ibanez was employed by a Floyd County business and used a credit card number assigned to him for work use to make $720 in personal charges without approval.
As part of the deal, the judge delayed final determination on the conviction for two years under Virginia’s “deferred action program” for first-time offenders. If Ibanez stays out of trouble until May 2023, the felony charge will be reduced to a misdemeanor. Conditions include repayment of the $720, with interest, and court costs.