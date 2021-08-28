An unsung superhero of Floyd news

Donning his trademark denim overalls, C.W. Harman ball cap and shapely white beard, James “Tommy” Cromer, Sr. remembers when he drove more than 300 miles each week delivering newspapers in and around Floyd County, having done it for more than 40 years now.

Tommy is a quiet jack of all trades, standing over six-feet, with tickly calloused hands, and until recently, he sported a long straight ponytail neatly tied in the back that had been with him for more than two decades. He spent much of his youth living in Giles County, where he started flinging papers at about age 15 from the back of a buddy’s bicycle.

Delivering newspapers isn’t the only job Tommy’s had, but it’s the one he comes back to time and time again — because he loves it. He says it’s a job that, as long as you get it done, no one really tells you how to do it, which gives him more freedom.

While newspaper carriers may be the unsung heroes of the industry, especially in 2021, Tommy is an unsung superhero, who has served readers of The Floyd Press since 2006, despite weather, illness, late nights/early mornings and “too many” deer encounters.