An unsung superhero of Floyd news

Donning his trademark denim overalls, C.W. Harman ball cap and shapely white beard, James “Tommy” Cromer, Sr. remembers when he drove more than 300 miles each week delivering newspapers in and around Floyd County, having done it for more than 40 years now.
Tommy is a quiet jack of all trades, standing over six-feet, with tickly calloused hands, and until recently, he sported a long straight ponytail neatly tied in the back that had been with him for more than two decades. He spent much of his youth living in Giles County, where he started flinging papers at about age 15 from the back of a buddy’s bicycle.
Delivering newspapers isn’t the only job Tommy’s had, but it’s the one he comes back to time and time again — because he loves it. He says it’s a job that, as long as you get it done, no one really tells you how to do it, which gives him more freedom.
While newspaper carriers may be the unsung heroes of the industry, especially in 2021, Tommy is an unsung superhero, who has served readers of The Floyd Press since 2006, despite weather, illness, late nights/early mornings and “too many” deer encounters.
“I hit two in one morning — one going down and one coming back up on a route,” he recalled this week. “I don’t know if it was the same one, but maybe it came back for more.”
Tommy, not one to stop using a vehicle if it still runs, says like the deer encounters, he’s had “too many vehicles to count” during his carrying years.
At one point, he said, he was delivering more than 400 Sunday papers for The Roanoke Times and more than 380 dailies.
“One night at The Roanoke Times, one of the last nights I worked there, I was coming home and hit four deer — it tore the Subaru I was driving all to pieces,” he laughed, remembering.
After 40 years and a lot of change in the news industry, he drives closer to 160 miles a week these days, all across Floyd County starting in Dugspur, and for Tommy, it’s as simple as, “I like to do it.”
Delivering papers to storefronts and the post offices, which in turn are sorted into mail bags for delivery to subscribers, makes Tommy a key player in providing community news and also puts him on the frontlines of receiving feedback each week, whether it be good or bad.
Regardless, he says, Tommy enjoys getting to chat with community members each week that work at the stores he delivers to, and some of those relationships have turned into friendships outside of weekly deliveries.
“It’s something I need to do,” he explained. “It gets in your blood, I guess. If I’m not delivering papers, I just feel uneasy — I love it.”
When he comes to The Floyd Press office on Wednesdays to drop off papers from the previous week, Tommy’s thickly calloused hands are stained with newspaper ink, and more times than not, he’s willing to sit and share a few memories of “long ago” times and the newspaper business.
He often claims to be an “old man,” but the glint in his eye and sharp wit thwarts the claim every time.