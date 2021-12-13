Floyd students drive FCA exhibits

The Floyd Center for the Arts’ annual exhibit that consists of pieces from high school art students and teachers will open on Saturday, Dec. 18, alongside Blue Mountain School’s “Faces of Blue Mountain School” and Chris Bolduc’s “Pax Botanica.”
The annual High School show has been a valuable learning experience for students, FCA said in a release, as it allows them to understand the entire process of exhibiting as a professional artist.
This year, instructors Aven Tanner and Kimberly Ingram will introduce 70 different artists and provide insight to more than 100 pieces of work across various mediums.
The High School show will be on display in the Hayloft Gallery until Jan. 21, 2022.
The same evening in the Center’s Falcon Gallery, Chris Bolduc will showcase his exhibition “Pax Botanica.”
“This series of drawings follows the arc of the hero's journey, illustrating transformational states and transitional spaces found during a mythological experience or rite of passage. I am interested in liminality or betweenness, a space of transition where one stands at the threshold of one state into another,” said Bolduc.
Bolduc received his BFA from Virginia Commonwealth University in Sculpture and Painting, and he has shown his work around the United States and has most recently exhibited in the 16th New River Juried Art Biennial in Radford. His medium of choice is India ink with brush on paper.
In the Breezeway Gallery Dec. 18, Blue Mountain School is set to display mixed-media collages from students in its Primary and Forest programs.
Blue Mountain School is a 40-year-old nature-based, constructivist school founded on the importance of social-emotional learning, and place-based education.
Additionally, Springhouse Community School will open a show at the Center beginning Friday, Jan. 14, titled “Artisan Apprenticeship.” The exhibit will feature various artistic projects created through their Artisan Apprenticeship Program. Media includes quilts, photography, bamboo flutes and more.
“Springhouse is an intergenerational learning community with life at its center. We are actively reimagining education and believe learning is a lifelong journey that should be centered around vitality, meaning, and cultivating wholeness to better serve the world’s emerging needs,” said Springhouse’s Ian Stabler.
In lieu of an opening reception, a closing reception will occur to honor artists in each of these exhibits from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 21.
The current exhibition at the Appalachian Center for Photography will remain on display. This exhibit, “Dear B.J.: Postcards from the Pandemic” by Pulaski photographer L.S. King, features a series of photo-based, photopolymer gravures.
The Appalachian Center for Photography is open to the public from March 15 through Dec. 15 every year, and always by appointment, both for individuals and class groups.
For more information about The Floyd Center for the Arts, visit www.FloydArtCenter.org or call (540) 745-2784.
The Center is located at 220 Parkway Lane South in Floyd. Regular hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday.