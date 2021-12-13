Floyd students drive FCA exhibits

The Floyd Center for the Arts’ annual exhibit that consists of pieces from high school art students and teachers will open on Saturday, Dec. 18, alongside Blue Mountain School’s “Faces of Blue Mountain School” and Chris Bolduc’s “Pax Botanica.”

The annual High School show has been a valuable learning experience for students, FCA said in a release, as it allows them to understand the entire process of exhibiting as a professional artist.

This year, instructors Aven Tanner and Kimberly Ingram will introduce 70 different artists and provide insight to more than 100 pieces of work across various mediums.

The High School show will be on display in the Hayloft Gallery until Jan. 21, 2022.

The same evening in the Center’s Falcon Gallery, Chris Bolduc will showcase his exhibition “Pax Botanica.”

“This series of drawings follows the arc of the hero's journey, illustrating transformational states and transitional spaces found during a mythological experience or rite of passage. I am interested in liminality or betweenness, a space of transition where one stands at the threshold of one state into another,” said Bolduc.