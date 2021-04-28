Dulaney, Hobson showcased at New Leaf

FLOYD — A New Leaf Gallery invites the community to help honor its guest artists Kathy Dulaney and Johannes Hobson by visiting the fine art gallery. These exhibits will be on display in the gallery located in The Station throughout May and June.
Floyd Basket Weaver Kathy Dulaney has been handcrafting the Old Appalachian Style baskets for over 35 years. She enjoys creating these old-style baskets that are both strong and useful, as well as beautiful and artistic. Dulaney weaves her creations in her studio on Highland Farm, where she sells and teaches the art of basket weaving.
Painter Johannes “Joe” Hobson is a Southwest Virginia native who lives in Roanoke. Joe has always had a love for the arts but did not start painting until he retired in 2015. His passion for painting is inspired by vibrant colors. Alcohol inks, allows him to create free flowing dramatic pieces that the viewer can experience and make their own interpretations of, while acrylic paints let him create more scenic paintings like farm scenes, landscapes and animals, all still using vibrant colors.
A New Leaf Gallery located off Locust Street in The Station, offers fine art originals and prints in all media, photography, sterling silver jewelry, note cards, pottery, books by local authors and gifts. New guest artists exhibits are scheduled every two months. For more information on classes, the guest artist program and other events, call (540) 745-7367.
The gallery is open 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and from noon until 4 p.m. on Sunday. Visit online at https://anewleaf-gallery.com.