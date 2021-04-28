Dulaney, Hobson showcased at New Leaf

FLOYD — A New Leaf Gallery invites the community to help honor its guest artists Kathy Dulaney and Johannes Hobson by visiting the fine art gallery. These exhibits will be on display in the gallery located in The Station throughout May and June.

Floyd Basket Weaver Kathy Dulaney has been handcrafting the Old Appalachian Style baskets for over 35 years. She enjoys creating these old-style baskets that are both strong and useful, as well as beautiful and artistic. Dulaney weaves her creations in her studio on Highland Farm, where she sells and teaches the art of basket weaving.

Painter Johannes “Joe” Hobson is a Southwest Virginia native who lives in Roanoke. Joe has always had a love for the arts but did not start painting until he retired in 2015. His passion for painting is inspired by vibrant colors. Alcohol inks, allows him to create free flowing dramatic pieces that the viewer can experience and make their own interpretations of, while acrylic paints let him create more scenic paintings like farm scenes, landscapes and animals, all still using vibrant colors.