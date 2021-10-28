Halloween events Saturday and Sunday

Halloween fun will take place across Floyd County all weekend, with several trunk-or-treats planned by local churches and other groups on Saturday, followed by events hosted by the Floyd Center for the Arts and Town of Floyd on Sunday, Oct. 31.

Monsters, ghouls, fairies, princesses and parents are invited to FCA from 1-5 p.m. on Oct. 31, for KidFest, which includes spooky treats and free pumpkins. The outdoor event will be appropriate for children of all ages and free to the public.

The event will offer mystifying activities, FCA states, including a walk through a wrecked alien spacecraft, a skeleton enjoying a feast and performances by Floyd’s Mystic Witches. Costumed volunteers will join in the fun.

FAC is located at 220 Parkway Lane S. in Floyd.

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office and Town of Floyd will close east Oxford Street to through traffic from 5-7 p.m., Oct. 31, for a drive through trunk-or-treat, similar to the one hosted last year.

Nearly 40 booths will be set up to drop candy into children’s buckets as they ride by in their vehicles. One-way traffic will flow from Route 8, along east Oxford Street, to U.S. 221. Deputies will be on-scene to assist with traffic control, according to an Oct. 13 release from FCSO.