Halloween events Saturday and Sunday
Dread Hill photo

Citizens’ annual drive through Halloween event is from 7-9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30.

 Photo Courtesy of Citizens Telephone Co-Operative

Halloween fun will take place across Floyd County all weekend, with several trunk-or-treats planned by local churches and other groups on Saturday, followed by events hosted by the Floyd Center for the Arts and Town of Floyd on Sunday, Oct. 31.

Monsters, ghouls, fairies, princesses and parents are invited to FCA from 1-5 p.m. on Oct. 31, for KidFest, which includes spooky treats and free pumpkins. The outdoor event will be appropriate for children of all ages and free to the public.

The event will offer mystifying activities, FCA states, including a walk through a wrecked alien spacecraft, a skeleton enjoying a feast and performances by Floyd’s Mystic Witches. Costumed volunteers will join in the fun.

FAC is located at 220 Parkway Lane S. in Floyd.

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office and Town of Floyd will close east Oxford Street to through traffic from 5-7 p.m., Oct. 31, for a drive through trunk-or-treat, similar to the one hosted last year.

Nearly 40 booths will be set up to drop candy into children’s buckets as they ride by in their vehicles. One-way traffic will flow from Route 8, along east Oxford Street, to U.S. 221. Deputies will be on-scene to assist with traffic control, according to an Oct. 13 release from FCSO.

Participants are asked to follow CDC guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 throughout the event.

Other opportunities to celebrate the season include the Addams Family at the June Bug Center from Oct. 29-Oct. 31, and a pumpkin painting contest at Red Rooster with the winners announced Nov. 1.

The Floyd Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Spookfest at the Floyd Family Campground earlier this week on Oct. 26.

Saturday, Oct. 30, events

Howl O’Ween Pooches on Parade — The Floyd County Humane Society and Girl Scout Troop 163 will host Howl O’Ween Pooches on Parade for community members to participate in on Saturday, Oct. 30. Dress up your pet, or create matching costumes for you and your dog, or for two or more of your dogs. Registration begins at 11 a.m. at Warren G. Lineberry Park for $5, and the parade will be on town sidewalks and through the Saturday Farmers Market. Watch for registration information at www.facebook.com/FCHSVA.

Dread Hill — Citizens Telephone Co-Op will host its drive-thru Halloween Haunted Road from 7-9 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 30. The fun starts at the Floyd Recreation Park, 114 Park Dr. NE in Floyd, and community members are asked to remember to remain in their vehicles throughout the experience. For more details, visit www.facebook.com/citizenstelephone or call (540) 745-2111.

Old Time Halloween Dance — The Floyd Country Store will present the Whitetop Mountain Band for its Old Time Halloween Dance, beginning at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 30. Admission is $8 at the door, and $5 for Friends and Fixture Card Holders. Learn more at www.floydcountrystore.com/events.

‘80s Halloween Party — Dogtown Roadhouse in Floyd will host an ‘80’s themed Halloween party from 8-11 p.m. on Oct. 30. Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 the day of. The event night will feature a live music performance from That ‘80s Show presented by Out of Spite. Dogtown is located at 302 S. Locust St. Find more information at www.dogtownroadhouse.com.

