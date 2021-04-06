Call for artists: Floyd Center for the Arts 26th Anniversary Exhibition

The pandemic halted the Floyd Center for the Arts 25th anniversary plans. Now, a year later, the Center is excited to announce plans to come together as a community again to commemorate its 26th anniversary with “The Gift of Art: 26 Years an Art Center,” an exhibition in the Hayloft Gallery opening on June 12.

It is common to give a gift of artwork as a 26th wedding anniversary gift. In keeping with this tradition, the theme of our 26th Anniversary Exhibition will be reflecting on the gifts that art has brought us both individually and as a community. During times of crisis and isolation, the importance of art becomes more clear. Art brings us solace, inspiration, and connection. Reflecting on the past 26 years, what gifts has art brought you?

The Center invites artists and makers who have been active with the Center at any time during the last 26 years to submit artwork to be featured in this exhibit. This call is open to artists of all genres and media who have shown, taught or participated in events with the Floyd Center for the Arts.

This exhibition is about our community! Floyd Center for the Arts is thrilled to celebrate the artists, makers and teachers that have supported the Arts Center and Floyd arts scene during the past 26 years and made it what it is.