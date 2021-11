The Floyd County High School fishing team participated in the High School Bassmasters Junior State Qualifying Tournaments on Sept. 26 and Oct. 17 at Lake Gaston and Kerr Reservoir, respectively.

The team of Noah Smith and Tristan Thomas placed fifth at Lake Gaston with a total weight of 4.9 pounds, and the team of Isaac Byrd and Cooper Dickerson placed 17th with a total weight of 1.27 pounds.

Smith and Thomas placed 11th at Kerr with a total weight of 3.9 pounds. Byrd and Dickerson placed 25th.