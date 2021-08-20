New Tourism Director hired

FLOYD — Town Manager Kayla Cox introduced the newest member of team Floyd to town council members at the beginning of Thursday’s meeting, announcing Kathleen Legg has stepped into the Floyd Tourism Director role as of this week.

Legg, a Roanoke-area native, brings more than five years of experience and a degree in Business Administration and Marketing to the role, which largely consists of coordinating publicity and communications for visitors, providing resources to local businesses and working closely with local businesses.

Previously, Legg worked with Angels of Assisi in Roanoke as Director of Community Engagement, overseeing event coordination, grant writing and communication efforts.

In an official release from the Tourism Department, Legg said she is “excited about the opportunity to tell (Floyd) stories as well as utilize my marketing and business skills to help promote the growth of the community, and not only maintain but grow tourism in Floyd.”

She noted to Town Council Aug. 19 she looks forward to getting to know them and working with them to promote Floyd.