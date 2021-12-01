 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pets of the Week
0 comments

Pets of the Week

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Meet Floyd County Humane Society foster kitties Utica and Utah, sisters who are very close and would prefer to be adopted together. Both are healthy and have been with FCHS since the summer.

These beautiful tabby kittens were born in mid-June and were raised with lots of love and attention. Utica and Utah are used to being around kids, and have started their vaccines.

If you are interested in adopting them or any of the felines and canines at the Floyd County Humane Society, fill out an application online at https://www.floydhumanesociety.org/forms.html, and a volunteer will contact you.

With further questions, call (540) 745-7207 and leave a message.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics