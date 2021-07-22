Annual Giving Day raises $500k for nonprofits

CHRISTIANSBURG — The Community Foundation of the New River Valley held its largest GiveLocalNRV event yet on June 23, the nonprofit announced July 20, benefiting more than 90 nonprofits across the New River Valley and drawing attention to the work they do for the region.

The event exceeded its $430,000 fundraising goal, bringing in a total $519,643 from more than 2,250 unique donors. In the eight years of the program to date, the giving day has raised more than $2.1 million.

The CFNRV awarded $15,000 in incentive grants, which encourage active participation during the Giving Day. This is more grant money than the CFNRV has ever offered thanks to many generous sponsors in the community, it said, including First Bank and Trust, HHHunt, and Olio Financial Planning. Sixteen organizations will receive these awards for the largest number of unique donors, two superstars, most money raised, a grant for the best video, power hour awards and more.

NRV CARES was the winner of one of five power hour grants this year for the most unique donors in a given time period. They won the lunch break power hour and encouraged their donors to give during the noon hour to help them win.