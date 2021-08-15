 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Floyd teen named Jr Dragster champion
0 comments

Floyd teen named Jr Dragster champion

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Phillip Radford

Phillip Radford (front, right) is the Junior Drag Racing League Eastern Conference champ for 2021.

 Submitted photo

BRISTOL — Floyd County High School student Phillip Radford became the Junior Drag Racing League Eastern Conference champ for his age group in July by .02 seconds during the conference Finals at Bristol Dragway, which consisted of competitors from 33 states.

In the final round, Radford’s reaction time at .017 seconds, and his car ran a 7.932 at 81 mph, earning him a fourth Wally trophy and his biggest win yet, defeating competitors from Georgia, Alabama and Arizona in the 13-year-old class in July.

The JDRL is an affiliate of the National Hotrod Association. Learn more at www.jrdragster.nhra.com.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Willis pickup fire
The Floyd Press

Willis pickup fire

WILLIS — A pickup truck was destroyed by a fire on Harris Hollow Road on the morning of Aug. 4. The vehicle was reported to be in flames about…

Pet of the Week
The Floyd Press

Pet of the Week

Meet Floyd County Humane Society foster cat, Sinclair, an exquisite middle-aged gentleman, who has recently adapted to life indoors.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics