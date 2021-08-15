Floyd teen named Jr Dragster champion

BRISTOL — Floyd County High School student Phillip Radford became the Junior Drag Racing League Eastern Conference champ for his age group in July by .02 seconds during the conference Finals at Bristol Dragway, which consisted of competitors from 33 states.

In the final round, Radford’s reaction time at .017 seconds, and his car ran a 7.932 at 81 mph, earning him a fourth Wally trophy and his biggest win yet, defeating competitors from Georgia, Alabama and Arizona in the 13-year-old class in July.

The JDRL is an affiliate of the National Hotrod Association. Learn more at www.jrdragster.nhra.com.