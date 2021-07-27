FloydFest 2021: Five days of festival fun in Floyd

The Brothers, an Americana fan-favorite from North Carolina, included a rendition of The Beatles’ All You Need is Love in their set. They incorporated rap and poetry, and Seth Avett led the crowd in a series of cheers for belief in hope for the future.

Festival organizers announced on Friday afternoon that Sunday headliner Whiskey Myers had cancelled their appearance due to illness and out of “an abundance of safety for their organization all well as festival patrons.” Their Sunday evening main stage timeslot was filled by Nashville singer songwriter Brent Cobb, whose 2016 Shine on Rainy Day was nominated for Best Americana Album.

Also on Sunday, as the festival wound down, FloydFest co-founder and Chief Creative Officer Kris Hodges, and CEO John McBroom participated in a panel discussion about the challenges their team faced in cancelling the 2020 festival and making a pandemic pivot.

Hodges spoke about the importance of relationships and approaching life and challenges as an art.

“We’re in the business of hope, hope to be our best selves,” he said, adding, “We do the best we can to bring awareness. If we can provide a place to inspire an individual to be a better human being, I believe that will effect change.”