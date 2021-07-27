FloydFest 2021: Five days of festival fun in Floyd

Attendees started arriving for FloydFest on Wednesday, July 21, but the festival really took off on Thursday and continued throughout the weekend with a wide range of performing artists, a village of vendors and a collective feeling of gratitude to be back on the mountain after the 2020 festival was cancelled by the pandemic.
The annual music festival happened lasted from July 21-25, just off the Blue Ridge Parkway, with a Space Odyssey theme that featured a giant spaceship installation, made by a Floyd woodworker, in the main field.
The mostly sunny weather with cooler than normal temperatures for this time of year was perfect for camping, dancing and enjoying the outdoors. Parents pulled their little one across the grounds in wagons. Many attendees were dressed in festival style, in rainbow colors with wide brim hats, with glitter and bells on
Giant bubbles in the main field drew children, and a silent disco at night was largely attended by young attendees. Among the rows of artisan and refreshment booths, staffers from the Virginia Department of Health passed out free, take-home COVID tests. There were morning meditations and yoga practices, and evening AA meetings.
Happy Roots, a North Carolina nonprofit that heads-up school and community garden initiatives, installed the festival’s first memorial garden, a place to honor loved ones who have passed.
The voluntary reduced capacity of attendance (due to COVID) created a sense of spaciousness that the festival hadn’t seen in years. Although, record crowds did gather and spread out all around Hill Holler Stage to listen to Thursday night headliner Billy Strings, whose music filled the mountain air with transcendent sound.
“Love was in the air!” one attendee remarked after the performance.
Old Crow Medicine Show, who put the “show” in their showmanship, was another early headliner. Although the band is currently based in Nashville, front man Ketch Secor is originally from Harrisonburg. Chance McCoy, a past OCMS member who joined the band on stage, has lived in Floyd, and Mason Via, the band’s newest member, has ties to Patrick County.
Secor made several local references, and at one point said, “I wonder what this dream come true of a summer night with a full moon rising over Floyd is all about.”
There were lights, fog effects, stage dancing and a song about going to a Walmart in Wytheville to get a COVID shot included in the set.
A downpour on Saturday afternoon didn’t deter the merrymaking or the dancing in the main field where festival goers donned ponchos and umbrellas. Floyd native Idalina Walker was one of those dancing when the rain came down. She expressed her enthusiasm about being back at FloydFest as she danced to Turkuaz, a funk band with Talking Heads influences.
“This is where it’s at! It’s the best vibe!” she announced.
Music acts are the mainstay of the festival, but FloydFest also offers environmental panel discussions, juggling, puppets, magic and performing arts, and a yearly Children’s Universe costumed Peace Parade. Along with the CU’s family-sized sandbox, toddler playground, large wooden play ark, tether balls, puppets and family chill tents, the CU is home to a kid’s open mic on the Forever Young Stage.
Dylan Underwood, a 15-year-old from Floyd, who currently lives in Charlotte, NC, grew up with the music of FloydFest. He first participated in the CU open mic when he was 2 years old.
Today, he writes original songs, plays at farmers markets, has joined MC Yogi on stage at the Floyd Yogi Jam and was featured on the Forever Young Stage on Thursday. On Sunday, FloydFest CEO and Roanoke’s Community School music teacher John McBroom also played on the CU stage, accompanying the Community High School Band for a rockin’ set.
At night, the festival site lit up with glow-in-the-dark hoops and toys, performing fire spinners, and Saturday night fireworks.
The main field spaceship installation, designed by Erik Davis and built by woodworker Bill St. Pierre of Floyd, seemed to spin with light effects at the forefront of The Avett Brothers’ headlining performance, which also included a fantastic light show.
The Brothers, an Americana fan-favorite from North Carolina, included a rendition of The Beatles’ All You Need is Love in their set. They incorporated rap and poetry, and Seth Avett led the crowd in a series of cheers for belief in hope for the future.
Festival organizers announced on Friday afternoon that Sunday headliner Whiskey Myers had cancelled their appearance due to illness and out of “an abundance of safety for their organization all well as festival patrons.” Their Sunday evening main stage timeslot was filled by Nashville singer songwriter Brent Cobb, whose 2016 Shine on Rainy Day was nominated for Best Americana Album.
Also on Sunday, as the festival wound down, FloydFest co-founder and Chief Creative Officer Kris Hodges, and CEO John McBroom participated in a panel discussion about the challenges their team faced in cancelling the 2020 festival and making a pandemic pivot.
Hodges spoke about the importance of relationships and approaching life and challenges as an art.
“We’re in the business of hope, hope to be our best selves,” he said, adding, “We do the best we can to bring awareness. If we can provide a place to inspire an individual to be a better human being, I believe that will effect change.”
When asked about this year’s highlights, McBroom answered, “My favorite thing about being back on the mountain is the hugs.”