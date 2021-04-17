Dialing changes for 2-7-6 area code

FLOYD — Citizens Telephone Co-Op released guidance this week to make the community aware of upcoming changes that were approved by the Federal Communication Commission in July 2020. FCC Order 100 was adopted to establish 9-8-8 as the three-digit dialing code to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, and states that all telecommunications carries, interconnected Voice over Internet Protocol providers and one-way VoIP providers to make network changes to accommodate these changes by July 16, 2022.

Citizens stated in order for 9-8-8 to work in 82 area codes, including 2-7-6 and 8-0-4 in Virginia, customers will be transitioned to a 10-digit number. “The FCC ordered that any area code that has the 9-8-8 prefix assigned as telephone number and has seven-digit local dialing be transitioned to 10-digit (area code + telephone number) … local dialing to ensure everyone is able to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline using the three-digit code.”

Beginning April 24, consumers with numbers in the 2-7-6 and 8-0-4 area codes should begin including the area code for local calls. For example, customers should dial (276) 123-4567 or +1 (276) 123-4567 instead of 123-4567, for all local calls. Calls without the 10-digit or +1-10-digit number will be completed as usual until Oct. 24.