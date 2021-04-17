Dialing changes for 2-7-6 area code

FLOYD — Citizens Telephone Co-Op released guidance this week to make the community aware of upcoming changes that were approved by the Federal Communication Commission in July 2020. FCC Order 100 was adopted to establish 9-8-8 as the three-digit dialing code to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, and states that all telecommunications carries, interconnected Voice over Internet Protocol providers and one-way VoIP providers to make network changes to accommodate these changes by July 16, 2022.
Citizens stated in order for 9-8-8 to work in 82 area codes, including 2-7-6 and 8-0-4 in Virginia, customers will be transitioned to a 10-digit number. “The FCC ordered that any area code that has the 9-8-8 prefix assigned as telephone number and has seven-digit local dialing be transitioned to 10-digit (area code + telephone number) … local dialing to ensure everyone is able to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline using the three-digit code.”
Beginning April 24, consumers with numbers in the 2-7-6 and 8-0-4 area codes should begin including the area code for local calls. For example, customers should dial (276) 123-4567 or +1 (276) 123-4567 instead of 123-4567, for all local calls. Calls without the 10-digit or +1-10-digit number will be completed as usual until Oct. 24.
Beginning Oct. 24, local calls dialed without 10 digits “may not be completed, and a recording will inform you that your call cannot be completed as dialed,” Citizens stated. “If you get this recording, you must hang up and dial again using the area code with the seven-digit number.”
Many systems, including safety and security equipment, operate on 10-digit (or 1+10-digit) dialing by default but some older equipment may still use seven-digits. Customers should contact medical alert or security providers if they are not sure whether equipment needs to be reprogrammed to accommodate the upcoming change.
Any needed reprogramming of alarm and home security equipment should be done during the permissive dialing period of April 24, Citizens said, and Oct. 24 to avoid interruption of services. Some other examples of services that may need to be reprogrammed are:
- Life safety systems or medical monitoring devices
- PBXs
- Fax machines
- Internet dial-up numbers
- Fire or burglar alarm and security systems or gates
- Speed dials
- Mobile or other wireless phone contact lists
- Call forwarding settings
- Voicemail services and other similar functions
Citizens states that telephone numbers, area codes, local call rates and the coverage area will not be effected by these changes. Other codes, including 7-1-1 and 9-1-1, will also not be impacted.
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can still be reached by dialing 1-800-273-TALK (8255) even after the 9-8-8 code is in effect, beginning July 16, 2022.
For more information about the FCC’s order, visit the North American Numbering Plan Administrator (NANPA) website at https://www.nationalnanpa.com/transition_to_10_digit_dialing_for_988/index.html or visit the FCC website at https://www.fcc.gov/suicide-prevention-hotline.
For more information about how the change will impact Southwest Virginia and Floyd, visit Citizens online at https://citizens.coop/newdialing or call (540) 745-2111. Regular business hours are 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Citizens is located at 220 Webbs Mill Road in Floyd.