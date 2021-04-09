Quilt for raffle by mule sanctuary

Eternal Sunshine Mule Sanctuary in Willis announced March 27 that a queen-size quilt by Harriet Ricketts is being raffled off to raise funds for the sanctuary’s mules, which have been saved from slaughter. The sanctuary was founded by Paula Althouse in 2019 and has gained four new members since the beginning of January.
“Harriet named the quilt ‘She's a Star’,” Althouse said. “From the top of the quilt working downward, it features a sky full of eagles, then majestic mountains, then the ‘Star’ of this piece, the bear, and below her are colors designed to represent water. It is truly a work of art!”
The quilt is being raffled off similarly to the quilt raffled off by the sanctuary earlier this year. Tickets are $5 each or five for $20, and proceeds will benefit the sanctuary’s upcoming project of expanding its pasture area, which Althouse said will cost about $2,500 in materials. Tickets will be available until May 9, which is Mother’s Day.
Tickets can be purchased via PayPal to eternalsunshinemulesanctuary@gmail.com or via mail to Eternal Sunshine Mule Sanctuary 1614 Childress Rd, Willis, VA 24380.
In another fundraiser throughout March, Althouse made chocolate covered Easter eggs, which raised $615, she said. With 11 total mules in the sanctuary, expenses, including grain, hay and senior feed, tend to add up quickly, according to Althouse, which is why so many fundraisers are necessary for the nonprofit.
The sanctuary’s two most recent additions, Linda and Lucille, were saved from the same ship pen and immediately bonded when they arrived at ESMS less than a month ago.
“Both arrived here from the ship pen in very rough condition,” Althouse said. “They had been neglected and starved by their previous owners. They've been here less than three weeks, and already they have started to gain weight and are on the road to being (in) good health. It will take time, but it will happen!”
Additional updates from ESMS are available by joining its Facebook page after searching “Eternal Sunshine Mule Sanctuary.” It’s website is available at eternalsunshinemulesanctuary.com.