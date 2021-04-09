Quilt for raffle by mule sanctuary

Eternal Sunshine Mule Sanctuary in Willis announced March 27 that a queen-size quilt by Harriet Ricketts is being raffled off to raise funds for the sanctuary’s mules, which have been saved from slaughter. The sanctuary was founded by Paula Althouse in 2019 and has gained four new members since the beginning of January.

“Harriet named the quilt ‘She's a Star’,” Althouse said. “From the top of the quilt working downward, it features a sky full of eagles, then majestic mountains, then the ‘Star’ of this piece, the bear, and below her are colors designed to represent water. It is truly a work of art!”

The quilt is being raffled off similarly to the quilt raffled off by the sanctuary earlier this year. Tickets are $5 each or five for $20, and proceeds will benefit the sanctuary’s upcoming project of expanding its pasture area, which Althouse said will cost about $2,500 in materials. Tickets will be available until May 9, which is Mother’s Day.

Tickets can be purchased via PayPal to eternalsunshinemulesanctuary@gmail.com or via mail to Eternal Sunshine Mule Sanctuary 1614 Childress Rd, Willis, VA 24380.