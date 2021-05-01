 Skip to main content
Chicks available for 4-H show
Floyd County students may receive chicks in May to participate in the Floyd County 4-H Pullet Show during the 2021 Floyd County Fair in September. Students must be enrolled in 4-H to participate and between the ages of five and 18. This year’s chicks will be New Hampshires, known for their full feathering and large brown eggs.

A project registration form from the Floyd County Cooperative Extension Office can be found at https://forms.gle/qsZ33yyFGtVjRdDF8. Chicks are expected to arrive the week of May 24.

Registration for Floyd County 4-H can be completed at http://v2.4honline.com. A payment of $20 is due after registration. Checks can be made payable to “VCE- Floyd.” Cash payments can be made in exact change at the office at 209 Fox St. NW in Floyd.

If a student is already enrolled and interested in the project, they should add “4-H Chicken Project” to their club/unit list.

With questions or assistance with registration, contact 4-H and Youth Development Agent Laura Sutphin at (540) 745-9307 or by emailing sutphinl@vt.edu.

