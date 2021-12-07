Limited edition ornament available from historical society

The Floyd County Historical Society announced earlier this week the launch of a new, limited edition Christmas ornament on top of its regular annual offering of Floyd-centric calendars.

The third volume created by FCHS, focusing on local homes and the history of those who resided there, 2022 calendars are $10 each and may be purchased from many local businesses, the Chamber of Commerce/Visitors Center office, the Society’s website or at the museum located at 217 N. Locust Street in Floyd.

Also for the 2021 holiday season, the Society will offer the first of new annual ornaments depicting the outline of Floyd County stamped with the year.

The number of ornaments is limited and will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis. Cost is $15 to benefit the operation of the historical society.

Pre-orders for ornaments are now being accepted through the Society’s website, by calling (540) 745-3247 or in person at the museum.

Learn more about the Floyd County Historical Society and support its efforts at www.floydhistoricalsociety.org.