Enrollment, registration open for kindergarten, pre-K
Enrollment, registration open for kindergarten, pre-K

Floyd County Public Schools

As of early-March, Floyd County Public Schools is enrolling for kindergarten and accepting applications for preschool to attend during the 2021-2022 school year.

Applications for 4-year-old preschool can be found at www.floyd.k12.va.us/Page/2595 or picked up from any school. To be eligible for pre-K, your child must have turned four on or before Sept. 30. Three-year-old openings are also available through the Head Start program.

Kindergarteners can be registered online at www.floyd.k12.va.us/Page/2519. Once registration is complete, schools will reach out to individuals for family sessions to safely share information. To be eligible for kindergarten, your child must be 5 years old on or before Sept. 30.

To register a child, the following documents are necessary:

  • Child’s birth certificate
  • Immunization record
  • Current health physical examination form
  • Proof of residency
  • Legal/Custody Documentation (if applicable)

Kindergarten registrations will be accepted until April 1.

