Retirees honored by School Board

FLOYD — To commemorate their retirement from Floyd County Public Schools at the end of the 2021 school year, four retirees received a wooden cut-out of Floyd County during the School Board meeting June 13.

Superintendent John Wheeler presented the plaques to Lovelene Gallimore, John Rye, Melissa Kile, and name, and thanked them for their years of service to the future generations of Floyd at the beginning of the meeting June 14.

Gallimore “has taken care of kids on the bus in Check for many, many years,” Wheeler said. Another board member noted she also worked as a custodian while driving the bus, “pulling double-duty,” for a while.

Rye’s character and personality, Wheeler said, “made” Check Elementary while he worked there, providing a positive influence for students “because we all play an important part in raising our children.”

Kile, Floyd Elementary’s media specialist, “was able to really bring out the best” of the school through new programs she’s had a hand in since the school system’s restructuring. Wheeler noted the varying roles of media specialists and Kile’s long standing ability to adapt to new challenges.