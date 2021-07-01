Pets of the Week

Meet Nairobi and her kittens, a feline foster family at the Floyd County Humane Society.

Nairobi, truly a great queen mother of a cat, was discovered by the humane society staff after receiving a call that there was a cat with kittens underneath a house in the insulation. The homeowners were eager to have the family relocated, and on the first attempt, mom and one kitten, about 4 weeks old, were corralled.

Staff at the humane society thought it was possible that Nairobi may only have one kitten since she was not receiving any supplemental food; however, two days later, kittens could still be heard crying under the house. Two more kittens were retrieved that day, followed by a report of even more kitten sounds.

Floyd County Humane Society’s kitten whisperer Darcie went out and took Nairobi back to the crawlspace. Not wanting to risk losing Nairobi, she devised a harness and let Nairobi go up into the insulation, reeling her back out with three more kittens in tow.

All six kittens were thrilled to be in a safe place with their loving mom. They all needed to be treated for parasites but were otherwise very healthy. They have been together in a foster home with a family for the last three weeks and are now ready to look for their forever home.