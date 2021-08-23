Pets of the Week

Meet Floyd County Humane Society foster cats Luna and Larry, who are not bonded and can be adopted separately.

Luna is a lovely, petite girl. She’s sweet and friendly, used to living with other cats, such as Larry, and has been around kids and dogs. She is healthy and tested negative for FELV/FIV. Luna is also spayed and vaccinated.

Larry is a handsome hunk! He’s a young adult, around 2 years old, and he is used to living with other cats, kids and dogs, as well. He is healthy and tested negative for FELV/FIV. He is neutered and vaccinated.

If you are interested in adopting any of our cats or dogs, find the Floyd County Humane Society application online at https://www.floydhumanesociety.org/forms.html.

With questions, leave a message at (540) 745-7207.