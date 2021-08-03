No mask requirement for Floyd schools

FLOYD — Floyd County Public Schools announced today that face masks will not be required in school buildings at the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year that starts next week, but they will be required on school buses for all passengers.

Any individual is welcome to wear a mask, however, FCPS stated, noting that one will be provided to students who do not have one on buses.

Officials will continue working with the New River Health District to keep students and faculty healthy as the pandemic continues, and FCPS asks students and families to self-monitor for symptoms of illness following the same guidelines as last year.

Learn more about Floyd County Schools, and get updates during the year, at www.floyd.k12.va.us.